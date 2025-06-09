Udderly unexpected: The dairy side of the PEI Analytical Laboratories

CANADA, June 9 - If you’ve ever had your soil or water tested, you might be familiar with the PEI Analytical Lab.

While the lab is well-known for its environmental testing on soil and water, it’s less known for the role it plays in supporting the province’s livestock industry, particularly in the dairy sector.

Angela MacLeod, a supervisor at the lab, explains that behind the scenes, their team provides important services in support of milk quality regulations and helps producers monitor herd health, improve nutrition, and ensure animals receive the highest standard of care.

“Testing can give farmers valuable information,” says MacLeod. “For example, our testing can suggest changing feed mixes to improve cow digestion, which can increase milk production. Testing things like components - fat, protein, milk urea nitrogen, somatic cells - as well as fatty acids, can help farmers see if they’re using the right ration.”

Routinely testing raw milk for bacteria allows farmers to see trends and pinpoint causes of elevated bacteria counts which can affect the quality of the milk.

The lab processes approximately 300,000 dairy samples each year from across Atlantic Canada.

Lab technicians use specialized equipment such as a BactoScan to test bacteria levels in the milk of cows, goats, sheep and even water buffalo.

The device delivers results in as little as six minutes and can analyze 160-200 samples per hour.

This allows for real-time monitoring, enabling farmers to make immediate, informed decisions about their herd.

While the behind the scenes work that happens at the lab is not widely known, it shows how science and agriculture intersect in PEI.

By offering trusted, science-based insights, the lab helps strengthen the Island’s food systems from the ground up, whether in the soil, the water, or the barn.

MacLeod hopes more Islanders will take advantage of the full range of services the lab has to offer.

“The next time you hear ‘PEI Analytical Lab,’ think beyond just soil and water — think cattle, too.”

To learn more about the lab and the services they provide visit PEI Analytical Laboratories (PEIAL) | Government of Prince Edward Island

