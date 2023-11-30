Spend your December at Runge Conservation Nature Center in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to visit Runge Conservation Nature Center this December as colder weather moves into the region. MDC staff at the nature center have many exciting conservation-themed events planned for the upcoming month. Upcoming events include but are not limited to:

Juncos and Java on Dec. 9 from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.: Start your morning with a naturalist and learn the basics of winter bird identification while enjoying a hot cup of java! After a classroom introduction to Missouri’s winter birds, follow the naturalist on a winter bird walk to put your new skills to the test! Hot water and tea will also be provided. Be sure to dress for the weather. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZBP . This event is designed for participants ages 12 and older.

Nature Cross-stitch on Dec. 16 from 1-3 p.m.: Join us in celebrating nature by creating a piece of art! Using cross-stitch, participants will create a nature-inspired ornament to take home and enjoy. This event is designed for participants ages 12 and older. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZBu .

Little Acorns PLUS: Nature’s Gifts on Dec. 21 from 10-11 a.m.: Nature is a gift, but it also provides some great materials for making gifts! Join us as we create a nature-inspired craft to present to a loved one during this season of giving. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZBb . Participating parties must have at least one child in the 0-2 age range and at least one child in the 3-6 age range.

Conservation Teens: Bald Eagle Viewing and River Exploration on Dec. 21 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.: Winter is a great time to explore the Missouri River. Cooler temperatures mean bald eagles are present in higher numbers, and low water means it is a great time to get out and explore sandbars. Hop aboard as we take a boat ride on the river starting and ending at Carl R. Noren Access, north of Jefferson City. We will meet at Carl R. Noren Access. Life jackets will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. Be sure to dress for the weather and get your signed permission forms from a guardian. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z2w . This event is designed for participants ages 13-18.