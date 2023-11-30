Enjoy an evening of holiday cheer at MDC's Shoal Creek Center on Dec. 8

Body

JOPLIN, Mo. – If you want to take a break from shopping hustle and bustle, make plans to visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center on the evening of Dec. 8.

From 5-7 p.m. on that date, MDC’s Shoal Creek Center will have a holiday open house. The evening will feature light refreshments and holiday-themed nature activities for people of all ages.

The Wildcat Glades Nature Group’s Nature Store will also be open for shopping, which will provide people great opportunities to find nature-themed gifts.

No registration is required for any part of this event. People can learn more at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196570

MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center is located at 201 W. Riviera Drive. People can stay informed about upcoming virtual and in-person programs at the Shoal Creek Center by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. They can sign up for Shoal Creek Center text alerts by calling 417-629-3434.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.