City of Mansfield, TX, Expands OpenGov Partnership to Enhance Asset Management
TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to improve its asset tracking and find a reliable mobile application for asset management, the City of Mansfield was looking for a more efficient, integrated asset management solution. The City found the answer by expanding its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation’s local governments.
Located just 20 minutes from Fort Worth, the City of Mansfield is a thriving community located in a high-growth hub. In its search for a new asset management system, the City wanted a single solution that could support the needs of all of its departments, including Parks & Recreation and Public Works. Cartegraph Asset Management emerged as the ideal choice, standing out for its modern mobile application, its comprehensive reporting capabilities, and its ability to streamline processes across multiple departments.
With Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Mansfield is poised to transform its asset management approach. Anticipated benefits include improved preventative maintenance planning for roads and bridges, enhanced reporting for all levels of leadership, and detailed historical documentation for each asset. Additionally, the multi-building level asset management feature has the potential to be instrumental in optimizing facilities management.
The City of Mansfield joins a growing number of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov’s Cartegraph Asset Management to modernize and improve their asset management processes with cutting-edge, cloud-based software designed to meet government-specific needs.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
