City of Sunny Isles Beach, FL, Levels Up Personnel Planning with OpenGov
The new system promises to enhance personnel forecasting, produce an ADA-compliant budget book, and support the City's continued success as a GFOA award winner.FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting a modern solution to help with workforce planning that could eliminate the inefficiency of double data entry, the City of Sunny Isles Beach, FL, sought a more effective budgeting solution. After a search, it chose OpenGov, the leader in budget planning and management software for our nation’s local governments.
Located in North Miami Beach, the City of Sunny Isles Beach is constantly looking for ways to improve its work. In its quest for a new budgeting solution, the City prioritized real-time budgeting tools that could enable departmental collaboration and break down data silos. It also wanted a platform that could integrate with its on-premise ERP and support sophisticated long-term capital planning. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out for its ability to meet these needs and more, providing a unified platform for the City's entire budgeting process.
With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, Sunny Isles Beach is poised to experience significant improvements in its budgeting and planning processes. The new system promises to enhance personnel forecasting processes, produce an ADA-compliant budget book, and support the City's continued success as a GFOA award winner. Additionally, the platform's integrations will help streamline the City's financial operations, eliminating redundant tasks and fostering better collaboration.
The City of Sunny Isles Beach joins a growing number of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson, Senior Manager of Content Marketing
OpenGov
email us here