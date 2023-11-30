Secretary Naig Encourages Nominations for Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 30, 2023) – Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig today encouraged Iowans to nominate fuel marketers in their communities for the Renewable Fuels Marketing Awards. The Secretary’s annual awards were created to recognize retailers that go above and beyond in their efforts to promote homegrown, renewable fueling options and develop innovative strategies to highlight the availability of higher biofuel blends at their retail locations.



Two awards are presented annually: one to a retailer for their work on ethanol marketing and one to a retailer for their work on biodiesel marketing. The award winners will be recognized by Secretary Naig in January at the FUELIowa annual meeting.



“Not only do consumers benefit from more affordable fuel options, but our farmers and rural communities see economic growth from the value-added markets and thousands of jobs that are created,” said Secretary Naig. “Iowa’s fuel retailers are critically important to ensuring that our nation-leading biofuels industry continues to thrive, and I would invite Iowans to nominate ethanol and biodiesel retailers in their communities that are leading in renewable fuels marketing and making a difference for consumers."



Iowa’s renewable fuels industry continues to enjoy strong momentum. Iowa leads the nation in the production of ethanol and biodiesel and is the first state in the country to have an E15 standard. Since the launch of the Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program, which is administered by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, the state has invested approximately $75 million toward expanding renewable fuels infrastructure. This is on top of the more than $225 million that has been invested by participating retailers.



The retailers receiving strongest consideration for the award will be those who market renewable fuels in innovative and creative ways including, but not limited to, hosting special events, developing creative signage, initiating new marketing campaigns, and dramatically increasing the availability of renewable fuels options for Iowa drivers.



To nominate a deserving retailer who is selling higher blends of either ethanol or biodiesel, complete the form and return it to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship by the close of business on Tuesday, January 2. The completed form may be e-mailed to media@IowaAgriculture.gov.

