CONTACT:

Lindsay Webb: (603) 271-6649

Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3212

November 30, 2023

Concord, NH – Wildlife prepare for the winter in many ways, such as migrating south, eating or storing more food, and settling in to hibernate. What do you do? Here is your chance to acclimate to the colder weather by attending a 3-hour workshop designed to help teachers incorporate winter wildlife ecology into their curriculum.

Educators, both formal and informal, are invited to join New Hampshire Fish and Game on Friday, January 26, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Dewey School in Canterbury to explore how wildlife survive New Hampshire’s winter. This workshop is for educators of children in grades K–12, and attendees will experience several hands-on activities from the Below Zero curriculum book, published by the Canadian Wildlife Federation. All participants will receive a copy of this 200-page activity guide following completion of the workshop.

Workshop attendees will learn about the different strategies New Hampshire’s wildlife employ to survive the winter and associated exercises that incorporate this information into art, math, science, and physical education lessons. This workshop will include both indoor and outdoor instruction, and participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for the day’s weather conditions.

The cost for the workshop is $35.00. Once registered, participants will receive an email with instructions on how to submit payment.

Winter Wildlife Ecology Workshop for Educators:

When: Friday, January 26, 2024, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Where: The Dewey School, 288 Shaker Road, Canterbury, NH 03224

Registration Required: https://bit.ly/WinterWildlifeWorkshops.