Youth Passenger Injured in ATV Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer James Benvenuti

603-352-9669

June 6, 2025

Washington, NH – On Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 3:52 p.m., NH Fish and Game was notified of a single ATV accident on private property in the town of Washington. A Conservation Officer responded to the scene along with Washington Police, Washington Fire, Washington Ambulance, and Hillsboro Ambulance crews to assist the operator and passenger.

The operator, Rachel Richardson, 39, sustained minor injuries because of the accident while a youth passenger with a more severe leg injury was transported for treatment.

On-scene investigation revealed that while operating on private property, the youth riding in front of Richardson may have grabbed the throttle just before a corner and a sudden correction by the operator caused the ATV to roll over. Family members were able to immediately render aid and call 911 for assistance.