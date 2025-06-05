Registration Opens for This Fall’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman Weekend Beginning at 8:00 a.m. on June 23
CONTACT:
Madeline Zukowski (603) 271-0495
Lisa Collins: (603) 271-3214
June 5, 2025
Concord, NH – Women interested in learning outdoor skills in a beautiful setting can sign up for this fall’s Becoming an Outdoors Woman (BOW) Weekend Workshop, which will take place September 5–7 at Geneva Point Center on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough, NH. The registration fee of $360 includes two nights of lodging, all meals, instruction, and equipment use. Participants must be age 18 or older.
Attendees will select one class during each of the four sessions from more than 30 different outdoor skills workshops including archery, fishing, fly fishing, camping, field dressing game, hiking, kayaking, rifle, shotgun, nature photography, outdoor survival, campfire cooking, map and compass, and more.
Registration for the 2025 Fall Weekend opens on Monday, June 23 at 8:00 a.m. and will be an entirely online process. To register, visit nhbow.com; classes fill quickly and are on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration closes July 28. The last day to cancel and receive a full refund is July 14.
To watch a video about the BOW experience, visit https://youtu.be/O2THGpg5Rqs?feature=shared.
New Hampshire’s BOW Program is co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (www.wildnh.com) and the New Hampshire Wildlife Federation (www.nhwf.org).
