NH Moose Hunt Lottery Winners to Be Announced on Friday, June 20
CONTACT:
Linda Verville: (603) 271-2461
Henry Jones: (603) 788-3164
June 5, 2025
Concord, NH – Winners and alternates of the 2025 New Hampshire Moose Hunt Lottery will be published on the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s website at www.wildnh.com/hunting/moose.html by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025, and on the Department’s Facebook page. Please be patient: the large increase in web traffic on lottery day often causes downloading delays.
A total of 33 moose hunting permits will be issued through the lottery in 2025. Again this year, winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing.
New Hampshire’s 2025 moose hunt runs from October 18–26. For more information about moose hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.