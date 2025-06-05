Submit Release
NH Moose Hunt Lottery Winners to Be Announced on Friday, June 20

June 5, 2025

Concord, NH – Winners and alternates of the 2025 New Hampshire Moose Hunt Lottery will be published on the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s website at www.wildnh.com/hunting/moose.html by 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 20, 2025, and on the Department’s Facebook page. Please be patient: the large increase in web traffic on lottery day often causes downloading delays.

A total of 33 moose hunting permits will be issued through the lottery in 2025. Again this year, winners will be selected through a computerized random drawing.

New Hampshire’s 2025 moose hunt runs from October 18–26. For more information about moose hunting in New Hampshire, visit www.huntnh.com/hunting/moose.html.

