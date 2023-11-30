Learn to make venison burger and sausage at MDC’s Busch Shooting Range class Dec. 11

Body

DEFIANCE, Mo.—Part of the satisfaction of hunting is knowing exactly where your meat has come from. If you’re a successful deer hunter, you’ve already taken that first step in procuring healthy, naturally sourced protein. The next step is to also learn how to get that meat ready for the table.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free class to help get you from field to fork by demonstrating how to create two of the most popular meats. MDC’s August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center will host a Venison Burger and Sausage Making class Monday, Dec. 11 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. It will take deer hunters through the step-by-step process needed to process fresh venison into ready-to-eat delicacies.

This event will provide instruction on how to grind and season your harvested deer meat to make it into tasty burgers and sausage. Besides traditional hamburgers, hunters will find low fat ground venison to be an excellent and healthy base for other dishes too, such as spaghetti sauce, chili, tacos, sloppy Joes, pizza topping, meat loaf, and casseroles.

“After processing your harvest, making your own sausage and burger is a great way to season to your own taste and save money,” said MDC Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center Manager, Bryant Hertel.

Hunters will learn how to make sure burgers and sausages created with their venison are the best quality possible at this special Field to Fork event, held at the Busch Shooting classroom.

Venison Burger and Sausage Making is a free program open to all ages, but advanced online registration is required for each person attending at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/196650

The August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center is located at 3550 Route D, approximately five miles west of Highway 94, in Defiance.

Sign up for email or text alerts to stay informed of MDC’s latest programs and events by going to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoP.