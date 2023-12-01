LBA Group Celebrates 60 Years of Innovating Electromagnetic Energy Applications

Six Decades of Excellence: LBA Group Celebrates 60 Years of Innovation and Leadership in RF Technology, Lightning Protection, and Electromagnetic Safety.

GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LBA Group, Inc. proudly commemorates 60 years of unwavering dedication to providing exceptional radio frequency technology solutions and electromagnetic safety. Our journey, guided by the vision of our founder and active CEO, Lawrence Behr, has been a testament to relentless innovation and sustained growth. As we celebrate this latest milestone, we reflect on six decades of making a profound impact in our field.

Since our establishment in 1963, LBA Group has maintained a pioneering role in the electromagnetic and RF technology and safety industry. Over the years, our profound expertise has allowed us to anticipate and adapt to emerging trends and technologies. Our history is marked by a steadfast commitment to engineering excellence, delivering top-tier products, and ensuring safety at every step.

Our journey has been instrumental in advancing the capabilities of AM, FM, and TV broadcasting and cellular. We have simultaneously fostered trust among military, aerospace, telecommunications, manufacturing, and medical technology companies as a reliable and innovative partner. To delve into the remarkable story of our first 50 years, we invite you to explore our blog here.

Over the past decade, we've achieved significant milestones:

Patents and Innovation: Our dedication to innovation has remained strong; we have consistently secured new patents that push the boundaries of our industry. These patents stand as a testament to our steadfast commitment to cutting-edge products. Noteworthy examples include the ColoPole RF Isocoupler, CoLoCoil Cellular Isolators, Cami Broadband AM Isocouplers, StrikeMaster PLP Series, and PLP MOB Masts. Each of these patented technologies exemplifies our dedication to developing groundbreaking solutions that effectively address the dynamic and evolving needs of our clients.

Online Commerce Site - LBA OneSource: Established in 2022, LBA OneSource has swiftly become a key player in the RF industry. With product lines spanning RF architectural shielding, RF personal safety monitors, RF test equipment, and calibration recertification services, we are dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions.

The launch of LBAOneSource.com, our user-friendly online commerce platform, marks a significant milestone. This platform has not only made our wide range of products and services more accessible but also transformed the way our customers interact with us. Now, individuals and organizations can conveniently explore, select, and purchase our products online, simplifying their procurement processes.

Online Safety Training - LBA University: Launched in 2012 as an RF training platform primarily catering to the Telecommunication industry, LBA University has since undergone a rapid transformation, evolving into a comprehensive online training hub that now serves a diverse range of industries, including construction, manufacturing, and supply chain. With a catalog of over 130 safety training courses tailored to various sectors and occupations, it extends well beyond its original focus on RF Safety Training Courses.

This dedicated online training platform offers industry professionals access to an extensive array of courses meticulously designed to enhance their expertise in RF and electromagnetic safety. Moreover, LBA University covers topics spanning Occupational Health and Wellness, Environmental Management, HR Training, and a wide variety of other specialized subjects. Through LBAUniversity.org, we've empowered and certified over 50,000 individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in an ever-evolving professional landscape.

StrikeMaster® Product Line Growth: Our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge asset lightning protection solutions is prominently reflected in the expansion of the StrikeMaster product line. These products have gained recognition for their remarkable reliability and have been embraced by diverse industries seeking comprehensive reliable asset lightning protection.

In 2018, a significant milestone was achieved when LBA Group's division, LBA Technology, introduced the patented toolless version of the portable lightning mast, the PLP-38PK-MOB (02). This groundbreaking design not only marked a remarkable advancement but was also selected as the exclusive ramp-base lightning protection system for the Lockheed Martin F-35 aircraft program. Our innovative approach has consistently positioned us as an industry resource for safeguarding assets and critical systems from the threats posed by lightning strikes.

RF Shielding Solutions and Services:

As one of the pioneering companies to introduce product lines for RF Architectural Shielding solutions to the market, LBA Group is committed to delivering comprehensive electromagnetic protection. Through our brand RFGreen®, we offer a range of innovative products, including specialized coatings, grounding accessories, primer, and specialized fabrics. This strategic venture enhances our dedication to safety and efficiency, allowing us to collaborate closely with clients to design and implement personalized RF architectural shielding solutions.

AM & Broadcasting: At the core of LBA Group's endeavors throughout its 60+ years has been an unwavering commitment to the realm of AM and Broadcasting. As pioneers and one of the industry leaders, we offer an extensive array of innovative products, encompassing cost-effective solutions such as detuning and tuning products, along with comprehensive screening services. This enduring dedication underscores our commitment to elevating the performance and safety standards of these critical communication networks.

Strong Industry Partnerships: Collaboration is at the heart of our approach. Over the years, we have nurtured robust partnerships with industry leaders and government agencies. These collaborative efforts are centered on addressing the unique demands and challenges presented by the ever-changing RF and electromagnetic safety landscape. Together, we strive to stay ahead of the curve and drive progress within the industry.

Navigating the Pandemic: The COVID-19 pandemic presented unforeseen challenges, but our response was marked by resilience and unwavering commitment. We adapted, rebuilt, and emerged from this trying period even stronger. Our dedication to the well-being of our employees and clients remained steadfast, guiding us through these turbulent times with integrity and empathy. We stand prepared to face future challenges with the same unwavering resolve.

With 60 extraordinary years in our rearview, LBA Group, Inc. is now more dedicated than ever to pioneering RF and electromagnetic safety solutions that empower individuals and industries. Our six-decade journey has been marked by relentless progress, unwavering innovation, and fruitful collaboration. As we approach our next decade, we stand poised to confront fresh challenges fueled by the same fundamental principles that have propelled us to success throughout our illustrious history.