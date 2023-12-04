Benjamin Preparatory School Announces Expansion with a New Childcare Campus in Kennesaw, Georgia, Opening Early 2024
Open House Dec 6, 2023 at Atlanta Site to Meet the Director & Explore ProgramsKENNESAW, GA, USA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benjamin Preparatory School, a distinguished name in early childhood education, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its services with a new campus set to open in early 2024. This second location will be situated at Providence International Christian Church in Kennesaw, Georgia, enhancing the school's commitment to providing exceptional childcare and educational experiences.
Building on the success of its Atlanta campus, Benjamin Preparatory School’s new Kennesaw campus will offer comprehensive childcare and educational programs for children aged 6 weeks to 6 years (up to Kindergarten). The state-of-the-art facility is designed to foster a nurturing, stimulating, and safe environment where young minds can thrive and explore.
“Our focus on academic excellence, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math), performing arts, and Christian values also extends to this location. We want each child prepared for the world's stage intellectually, socially, emotionally, physically and spiritually while cultivating a life-long love of learning,” states co-owner, Nicole Kelly.
Open House and Pre-Registration Event
To introduce the Kennesaw community to the Benjamin Preparatory experience, an Open House event is scheduled for December 6th, from 6:30 to 8 pm. Prospective families are invited to pre-register for this event and visit the existing Atlanta campus, providing an opportunity to meet the new Director and experience the vibrant educational environment first-hand.
A Legacy of Excellence in Early Childhood Education
Benjamin Preparatory School has established itself as a leader in early childhood education, offering a curriculum that emphasizes holistic child development. The school’s philosophy is rooted in creating a balanced environment that supports the intellectual, physical, emotional, and social growth of each child.
Event and Contact Details:
Open House Date: December 6th
Time: 6:30 - 8 pm
Location: Benjamin Preparatory School, Atlanta Campus located at 2445 Church Road, Atlanta, GA 30339
Pre-Register: Attendees are encouraged to pre-register by contacting Olivia Taylor, Program Director or by visiting this link
About Benjamin Preparatory School:
Benjamin Preparatory School, with its flagship campus in Atlanta, Georgia, is renowned for its commitment to excellence in early childhood education. The school’s mission is to provide a nurturing and enriched environment that promotes the holistic development of young children.
