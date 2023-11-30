Total Visitor Arrivals and Visitor Spending Declined for the Third Straight Month Compared to 2022

Posted on Nov 30, 2023 in News

For Immediate Release: November 30, 2023

HONOLULU—According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), both visitor arrivals and visitor spending declined for the third straight month compared to 2022, as Hawaii’s visitor industry continued to feel the impact of the August Lahaina wildfires. A total of 734,582 visitors came in October 2023, down 3.2 percent from October 2022. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019, this represents a 92.3 percent recovery in total visitor arrivals from October 2019. As measured in nominal dollars, total visitor spending was $1.51 billion in October 2023, a decrease from October 2022 ($1.54 billion, -2.0%), but higher than October 2019 ($1.33 billion, +13.8%).

In October 2023, 700,293 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 34,290 visitors came via 17 out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 727,400 visitors (-3.7%) arrived by air and 31,208 visitors (+9.9%) came by cruise ships in October 2022, and 775,675 visitors (-9.7%) arrived by air and 20,516 visitors (+67.1%) came by cruise ships in October 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in October 2023 was 8.49 days, compared to 9.00 days (-5.7%) in October 2022 and 8.38 days (+1.4%) in October 2019. The statewide average daily census¹ was 201,171 visitors in October 2023, compared to 220,230 visitors (-8.7%) in October 2022 and 215,125 visitors (-6.5%) in October 2019.

In October 2023, 362,258 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, down from October 2022 (410,724 visitors, -11.8%), but an increase compared to October 2019 (354,007 visitors, +2.3%). U.S. West visitor spending of $699.3 million declined from October 2022 ($778.2 million, -10.1%) but was higher than October 2019 ($538.7 million, +29.8%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in October 2023 ($225 per person) was moderately higher than October 2022 ($218 per person, +3.3%) but was considerably more than October 2019 ($178 per person, +27.0%).

In October 2023, arrivals from the U.S. East of 164,992 visitors declined compared to October 2022 (177,002 visitors, -6.8%) but increased from October 2019 (148,075 visitors, +11.4%). U.S. East visitor spending of $426.6 million was slightly lower than October 2022 ($428.6 million, -0.5%) but was much higher than October 2019 ($301.2 million, +41.6%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in October 2023 ($274 per person) was more than October 2022 ($251 per person, +9.2%) and October 2019 ($219 per person, +25.2%).

There were 60,044 visitors from Japan in October 2023, which was an increase compared to October 2022 (24,171 visitors, +148.4%) but was much lower than October 2019 (134,557 visitors, -55.4%). Visitors from Japan spent $90.5 million in October 2023, compared to $41.4 million (+118.9%) in October 2022 and $195.7 million (-53.7%) in October 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in October 2023 ($242 per person) was more than October 2022 ($231 per person, +5.1%) but was less than October 2019 ($250 per person, -3.0%).

There were 25,381 visitors from Canada in October 2023, which was a decrease compared to October 2022 (33,550 visitors, -24.4%) and October 2019 (32,250 visitors, -21.3%). Visitors from Canada spent $68.0 million in October 2023, compared to $74.1 million (-8.2%) in October 2022 and $63.0 million (+7.9%) in October 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in October 2023 ($227 per person) was more than October 2022 ($199 per person, +14.0%) and October 2019 ($167 per person, +36.0%).

There were 87,618 visitors from all other international markets in October 2023, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 81,952 visitors (+6.9%) from all other international markets in October 2022 and 106,786 visitors (-17.9%) in October 2019.

In October 2023, a total of 4,600 transpacific flights with 1,015,687 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands, compared to 4,572 flights (+0.6%) with 974,071 seats (+4.3%) in October 2022 and 4,807 flights (-4.3%) with 1,063,333 seats (-4.5%) in October 2019.

Year-to-Date 2023

In the first 10 months of 2023, total visitor spending was $17.29 billion, up from $16.15 billion (+7.1%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and from $14.63 billion (+18.2%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

A total of 8,052,455 visitors arrived to the state in the first 10 months of 2023, an increase of 5.5 percent from 7,633,208 visitors in the first 10 months of 2022. Total arrivals declined 6.6 percent when compared to 8,625,156 visitors in the first 10 months of 2019.

Other Highlights

U.S. West: In October 2023, 275,224 visitors arrived from the Pacific region, down 11.8 percent from October 2022. There were fewer visitors from California (198,567, -14.5%), Washington (47,822, -5.3%) and Oregon (21,151, -9.0%), which offset growth in arrivals from Alaska (7,684, +32.1%). Arrivals from the Mountain region (86,912 visitors, -11.9%) also declined compared to October 2022.

Most U.S. West visitors in October 2023 had been to Hawaii before (80.9%) while 19.1 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of accommodations, 50.9 percent of U.S. West visitors in October 2023 stayed in hotels, 16.6 percent stayed in condominiums, 12.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 12.0 percent stayed in rental homes and 10.1 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first 10 months of 2023, there were 4,193,917 visitors from the U.S. West, compared to 4,419,404 visitors (-5.1%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and 3,801,555 visitors (+10.3%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

U.S. West visitors spent $8.06 billion in the first 10 months of 2023, compared to $8.35 billion

(-3.4%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and $5.69 billion (+41.6%) in the first 10 months of 2019. The average daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2023 was $227 per person, a moderate increase from $220 per person (+3.0%) in the first 10 months of 2022 but up considerably from $174 per person (+30.4%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

U.S. East: In October 2023, there were fewer arrivals from the South Atlantic (41,412 visitors, -2.6%), West South Central (33,241 visitors, -7.6%), East North Central (31,491 visitors, -8.9%), Mid Atlantic (21,646 visitors, -4.8%), West North Central (17,701 visitors, -9.3%), East South Central (9,826 visitors, -9.7%) and New England (9,590, -10.8%) regions compared to October 2022.

More than half of U.S. East visitors in October 2023 had been to Hawaii before (57.3%) while 42.7 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 61.1 percent of the U.S. East visitors in October 2023 stayed in hotels, 12.5 percent stayed with friends and relatives, 11.3 percent stayed in condominiums, 10.8 percent stayed in rental homes and 7.3 percent stayed in timeshares.

In the first 10 months of 2023, 2,065,195 visitors arrived from the U.S. East, compared to 2,076,420 visitors (-0.5%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and 1,910,777 visitors (+8.1%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

U.S. East visitors spent $5.33 billion in the first 10 months of 2023, compared to $5.15 billion (+3.5%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and $3.89 billion (+37.0%) in the first 10 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2023 increased to $265 per person, compared to $251 per person (+5.6%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and $211 per person (+25.4%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Japan: Of the 60,044 visitors in October 2023, 59,328 arrived on international flights and 716 came on domestic flights. Two out of three Japanese visitors in October 2023 were repeat visitors (66.8%) while 33.2 percent were first-time visitors to the islands. In terms of lodging, 76.6 percent of the Japanese visitors in October 2023 stayed in hotels, 13.7 percent stayed in condominiums, 11.1 percent stayed in timeshares and 1.4 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 10 months of 2023, there were 442,681 visitors from Japan, compared to 131,453 visitors (+236.8%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and 1,308,034 visitors (-66.2%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Visitors from Japan spent $699.0 million in the first 10 months of 2023, compared to $258.4 million (+170.5%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and $1.85 billion (-62.2%) in the first 10 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2023 was $238 per person, slightly higher than the first 10 months of 2022 ($235 per person, +0.9%) and similar to the first 10 months of 2019 ($238 per person, -0.3%).

Canada: Of the 25,381 visitors in October 2023, 17,084 visitors arrived via direct air service from Canada and 8,297 visitors came on domestic flights. Six out of 10 Canadian visitors in October 2023 had been to Hawaii before (62.7%) while 37.3 percent were first-time visitors. In terms of lodging, 51.3 percent of Canadian visitors in October 2023 stayed in hotels, 28.4 percent stayed in condominiums, 9.1 percent stayed in rental homes, 9.1 percent stayed in timeshares and 7.6 percent stayed with friends and relatives.

In the first 10 months of 2023, there were 350,095 visitors from Canada, compared to 306,094 visitors (+14.4%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and 425,324 visitors (-17.7%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Visitors from Canada spent $895.8 million in the first 10 months of 2023, compared to $699.9 million (+28.0%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and $853.6 million (+4.9%) in the first 10 months of 2019. Daily visitor spending in the first 10 months of 2023 increased to $219 per person, from $187 per person (+17.4%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and $166 per person (+32.1%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Island Highlights

Oahu: There were 448,096 visitors to Oahu in October 2023, compared to 390,603 visitors (+14.7%) in October 2022 and 469,339 visitors (-4.5%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $673.3 million in October 2023, compared to $668.4 million (+0.7%) in October 2022 and $603.8 million (+11.5%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Oahu was 99,496 visitors in October 2023, compared to 90,397 visitors (+10.1%) in October 2022 and 97,715 visitors (+1.8%) in October 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2023, there were 4,660,562 visitors to Oahu, compared to 3,979,656 visitors (+17.1%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and 5,127,219 visitors (-9.1%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2023, total visitor spending was $7.47 billion, up from $7.08 billion (+5.5%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and $6.72 billion (+11.3%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Maui: Six weeks after the wildfires, a phased reopening of West Maui to visitors began on October 8, 2023. Historic Lahaina Town and the surrounding areas remained closed out of respect for the residents and for continuing relief efforts. In October 2023, there were 132,909 visitors on Maui, down significantly compared to October 2022 (230,512 visitors, -42.3%) and October 2019 (238,043 visitors, -44.2%). Visitor spending was $326.2 million in October 2023, much lower than October 2022 ($435.9 million, -25.2%) and October 2019 ($379.8 million, -14.1%). The average daily census on Maui was 35,526 visitors in October 2023, compared to 59,372 visitors (-40.2%) in October 2022 and 59,620 visitors (-40.4%) in October 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2023, there were 2,118,827 visitors to Maui, compared to 2,429,699 visitors (-12.8%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and 2,552,155 visitors (-17.0%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2023, total visitor spending was $4.87 billion, compared to $4.79 billion (+1.8%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and $4.24 billion (+15.0%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Kauai: There were 109,337 visitors to Kauai in October 2023, compared to 109,324 visitors (+0.0%) in October 2022 and 102,662 visitors (+6.5%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $233.2 million in October 2023, compared to $174.0 million in October 2022 (+34.1%) and $141.9 million (+64.3%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Kauai was 26,469 visitors in October 2023, compared to 26,439 visitors (+0.1%) in October 2022 and 23,338 visitors (+13.4%) in October 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2023, there were 1,189,658 visitors to Kauai, compared to 1,121,603 visitors (+6.1%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and 1,141,889 visitors (+4.2%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2023, total visitor spending was $2.28 billion, compared to $1.86 billion (+22.5%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and $1.60 billion (+42.8%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Hawaii Island: There were 133,081 visitors to Hawaii Island in October 2023, compared to 141,537 visitors (-6.0%) in October 2022 and 130,336 visitors (+2.1%) in October 2019. Visitor spending was $246.1 million in October 2023, compared to $227.9 million (+8.0%) in October 2022 and $177.0 million (+39.1%) in October 2019. The average daily census on Hawaii Island was 33,752 visitors in October 2023, compared to 37,299 visitors (-9.5%) in October 2022 and 30,048 visitors (+12.3%) in October 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2023, there were 1,467,919 visitors to Hawaii Island, compared to 1,381,179 visitors (+6.3%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and 1,454,279 visitors (+0.9%) in the first 10 months of 2019. For the first 10 months of 2023, total visitor spending was $2.44 billion, compared to $2.23 billion (+9.5%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and $1.89 billion (+29.1%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Flights and Air Seats to Hawaii

U.S. West: In October 2023, there were 3,533 scheduled flights with 730,237 seats from U.S. West.

Statewide, there were fewer scheduled flights, (3,628 flights, -2.6%) with slightly more seats (725,704 seats, +0.6%) compared to October 2022. Direct air service from U.S. West to Kahului was significantly reduced (-288 flights, -27.4%; -47,281 seats, -23.8%) compared to last October.

Statewide, there were fewer scheduled seats from Denver (25,872, -5.0%), Long Beach (14,889, -12.2%), Los Angeles (183,641, -6.0%), Oakland (38,844, -21.4%), Ontario (5,670, -3.2%), Salt Lake City (6,144, -12.3%), San Jose (47,929, -11.7%), and no service from Santa Ana (-630 seats) compared to October 2022. These reductions were offset by additional seats from Las Vegas (55,622, +12.3%), Phoenix (43,886, +1.6%), Portland (29,686, +21.0%), San Diego (42,914, +3.0%), San Francisco (103,049, +2.0%), Seattle (107,063, +20.0%), and service from Anchorage (+5,404 seats) in October 2023 which was not operating in October 2022.

Scheduled air capacity (3,420 flights, +3.3% with 684,953 seats, +6.6%) increased compared to October 2019. There were fewer seats from Denver (25,872, -21.7%), Los Angeles (183,641, -8.3%), Oakland (38,844, -24.4%), Sacramento (19,624, -3.6%) and San Francisco (103,049, -17.3%). Offsetting these reductions were additional seats from Anchorage (5,404, +9.6%), Las Vegas (55,622, +135.4%), Long Beach (14,889, +154.1%), Phoenix (43,886, +15.7%), Portland (29,686, +9.7%), Salt Lake City (6,144, +10.9%), San Diego (42,914, +47.5%), San Jose (47,929, +34.4%) and Seattle (107,063, +25.0%). There was also service from Ontario (+5,670 seats) in October 2023 which was not operating in October 2019.

U.S. East: In October 2023, there were 325 scheduled flights with 86,930 seats from U.S. East.

Statewide, there were about the same number of scheduled flights (323 flights, +0.6%) with fewer seats (89,492, -2.9%) compared to October 2022. Direct air service from U.S. East to Kahului was down (-24 flights, -43.6%; -7,395 seats, -50.5%) compared to October a year ago.

Statewide, there were additional seats from Atlanta (8,742, +20.9%), Minneapolis (6,139, +23.5%), New York JFK (13,384, +55.3%), and service from Detroit (+4,659 seats) and Washington D.C. (+924 seats) in October 2023 which was not operating in October 2022. These increases were entirely offset by reduced seats from Chicago (9,858, -41.3%), Dallas (16,392, -33.8%) and Newark (6,930, -3.8%).

Scheduled air capacity (263 flights, +23.6% with 76,032 seats, +14.3%) increased compared to October 2019. There were reduced seats from Boston (5,004, -14.3%), Chicago (9,858, -22.6%), Dallas (16,392, -28.8%) and Newark (6,930, -6.9%). Offsetting these reductions were additional seats from Atlanta (8,742, +39.9%), New York JFK (13,384, +55.3%), Washington D.C. (924, +7.9%), and service from Austin (+3,614 seats), Detroit (+4,659 seats) and Minneapolis (+6,139 seats) which was not operating in October 2019.

Japan: In October 2023, there were 350 scheduled flights with 99,863 seats from Japan.

Scheduled air capacity (230 flights, +52.2% with 58,472 seats, +70.8%) was much greater compared to October 2022. There were additional flights and seats from Nagoya (2,683, +237.1%), Osaka (12,947, +56.0%), Haneda (38,752, +48.5%) and Narita (41,589, +78.6%) to Honolulu. There was direct service from Fukuoka (+3,614 seats) to Honolulu in October 2023, which was not operating in October 2022. Direct service from Haneda to Kona was resumed on October 29, 2023 (1 flight with 278 seats). There was no direct service from Japan to Kona in October 2022.

Scheduled air capacity remained below October 2019 levels (620 flights, -43.5% with 166,311 seats, -40.0%). There were additional seats from Haneda to Honolulu (38,752, +82.4%) and service from Fukuoka to Honolulu (+3,614 seats) which was not operating in October 2019. These increases were offset by reduced seats from Nagoya (2,683, -77.9%), Osaka (12,947, -62.0%) and Narita (41,589, -51.3%) to Honolulu, and no service from Sapporo (-3,614 seats) to Honolulu compared to October 2019. There was one flight with 278 seats from Haneda to Kona in October 2023, compared to 44 flights with 9,783 seats from Haneda and Narita to Kona in October 2019.

Canada: There were 114 scheduled flights with 19,601 seats from Canada in October 2023.

Statewide, scheduled air capacity (153 flights, -25.5% with 26,197 seats, -25.2%) decreased compared to October 2022. Direct air service from Canada to Kahului was reduced by nearly half (-37 flights, -48.7%; -6,278 seats, -48.3%) compared to last October.

Statewide, there was about the same number of scheduled flights (112 flights, +1.8%) with fewer seats (21,383, -8.3%) compared to October 2019.

Oceania:

Australia: In October 2023, there were 68 scheduled flights with 20,614 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 69 flights (-1.4%) with 20,949 seats (-1.6%) in October 2022. Air capacity remained below the October 2019 level (111 scheduled flights, -38.7% with 33,535 seats, -38.5%) with service from Brisbane, and Sydney.

In October 2023, there were 68 scheduled flights with 20,614 seats from Melbourne and Sydney compared to 69 flights (-1.4%) with 20,949 seats (-1.6%) in October 2022. Air capacity remained below the October 2019 level (111 scheduled flights, -38.7% with 33,535 seats, -38.5%) with service from Brisbane, and Sydney. New Zealand: There were 26 scheduled flights with 7,435 seats from Auckland in October 2023, compared to 26 flights (0.0%) with 7,459 seats (-0.3%) in October 2022 and 37 flights (-29.7%) with 10,570 seats (-29.7%) in October 2019.

Other Asia:

China: There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,592 seats with service from Shanghai in October 2019.

There have been no direct flights from China to Hawaii since service ended in early February 2020. In comparison, there were 26 scheduled flights with 7,592 seats with service from Shanghai in October 2019. Korea: There were 76 scheduled flights with 22,276 seats from Seoul in October 2023, compared to 77 flights (-1.3%) with 24,724 seats (-9.9%) in October 2022 and 85 flights (-10.6%) with 26,501 seats (-15.9%) in October 2019.

There were 76 scheduled flights with 22,276 seats from Seoul in October 2023, compared to 77 flights (-1.3%) with 24,724 seats (-9.9%) in October 2022 and 85 flights (-10.6%) with 26,501 seats (-15.9%) in October 2019. Taiwan: Direct air service from Taipei has been suspended since April 2020. There were 13 scheduled flights with 3,978 seats in October 2019.

Other Markets:

Guam: There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in October 2023, compared to 31 flights (-3.2%) with 10,850 seats (-3.2%) in October 2022 and 31 flights (-3.2%) with 11,284 seats (-6.9%) in October 2019.

There were 30 scheduled flights with 10,500 seats from Guam in October 2023, compared to 31 flights (-3.2%) with 10,850 seats (-3.2%) in October 2022 and 31 flights (-3.2%) with 11,284 seats (-6.9%) in October 2019. Philippines: There were 20 scheduled flights with 6,180 seats from Manila in October 2023, compared to 17 flights (+17.6%) with 5,253 seats (+17.6%) in October 2022 and 18 flights (+11.1%) with 5,562 seats (+11.1%) in October 2019.

There were 20 scheduled flights with 6,180 seats from Manila in October 2023, compared to 17 flights (+17.6%) with 5,253 seats (+17.6%) in October 2022 and 18 flights (+11.1%) with 5,562 seats (+11.1%) in October 2019. Samoa: There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in October 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in October 2022. In October 2019, there were four flights (0.0%) with 530 seats (+28.3%).

There were four scheduled flights with 680 seats in October 2023. There was no direct service from Apia in October 2022. In October 2019, there were four flights (0.0%) with 530 seats (+28.3%). Rarotonga: There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats in October 2023. There was no direct air service from Cook Islands in October 2022 and in October 2019.

There were five scheduled flights with 945 seats in October 2023. There was no direct air service from Cook Islands in October 2022 and in October 2019. Kiribati: There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in October 2023 and October 2022. There were five flights with 610 seats in October 2019.

There was no direct air service from Christmas Island in October 2023 and October 2022. There were five flights with 610 seats in October 2019. Marshall Islands: There was no direct service from Majuro in October 2023. There were two flights with 332 seats in October 2022 and 17 flights with 2,822 seats in October 2019.

There was no direct service from Majuro in October 2023. There were two flights with 332 seats in October 2022 and 17 flights with 2,822 seats in October 2019. Fiji: There were seven scheduled flights with 1,190 seats in October 2023. There was no direct service from Nadi in October 2022. There were four flights (+75.0%) with 656 seats (+81.4%) in October 2019.

There were seven scheduled flights with 1,190 seats in October 2023. There was no direct service from Nadi in October 2022. There were four flights (+75.0%) with 656 seats (+81.4%) in October 2019. American Samoa: There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Pago Pago in October 2023, compared to eight flights (+12.5%) with 2,224 seats (+12.5%) and nine flights (0.0%) with 2,502 seats (0.0%) in October 2019.

There were nine scheduled flights with 2,502 seats from Pago Pago in October 2023, compared to eight flights (+12.5%) with 2,224 seats (+12.5%) and nine flights (0.0%) with 2,502 seats (0.0%) in October 2019. French Polynesia: There were four scheduled flights with 1,112 seats from Papeete in October 2023, compared to five flights (-20.0%) with 1,390 seats (-20.0%) in October 2022 and eight flights (-50.0%) with 2,224 seats (-50.0%) in October 2019.

In the first 10 months of 2023, there were 49,688 transpacific flights with 10,942,679 seats, compared to 50,151 flights (-0.9%) with 10,544,341 seats (+3.8%) in the first 10 months of 2022 and 51,219 flights (-2.7%) with 11,293,484 seats (-3.1%) in the first 10 months of 2019.

Cruise Ship Visitors

October is typically the busiest month for out-ot-state cruise ships in Hawaii. In October 2023, 34,290 visitors came via 17 out-of-state cruise ships. One ship had a turnaround tour, with visitors that arrived on that ship departing by air after touring the Hawaiian Islands. After the first group of cruise visitors left, a new group of visitors flew into Honolulu to board that ship, toured the islands, then most of them remained with the ship to visit the next out-of-state port.

In addition to the 1,145 visitors that flew into Honolulu for the turnaround tour, another 9,482 visitors flew to the state to board the Hawaii home-ported cruise ship Pride of America in October 2023.

In October 2022, 31,208 visitors came to the islands aboard 16 out-of-state cruise ships. Two ships had turnaround tours. In addition to the 2,783 visitors that flew into Honolulu for turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships, another 7,890 visitors flew to the state to board the Pride of America in October 2022.

In October 2019, 20,516 visitors arrived on 10 out-of-state cruise ships, 2,804 visitors flew into Honolulu for turnaround tours, and another 8,983 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first 10 months of 2023, 129,895 visitors entered Hawaii via 60 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 4,171 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board a turnaround tour on out-of-state cruise ships and another 105,389 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

For the first 10 months of 2022, 71,825 visitors entered Hawaii via 42 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 7,766 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and another 35,943 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

In the first 10 months of 2019, 115,666 visitors came to Hawaii by way of 54 out-of-state cruise ships. There were 5,361 visitors who flew into Honolulu to board turnaround tours on out-of-state cruise ships and 101,352 visitors came by air to board the Pride of America.

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka:

The effects of the Maui wildfires continued into October, impacting both visitor arrivals and spending for the third consecutive month. As areas in West Maui reopened, Maui tourism showed signs of a slow recovery.

Visitor arrivals from Japan had a 44.6 percent recovery rate in October 2023. This marks the highest recovery rate since April 2020 for this market. During my recent visit to Japan with Governor Josh Green, it was humbling to see the sympathy expressed by Japanese officials regarding the Maui wildfires. We are optimistic that the Japanese market will lead the tourism recovery in the future months.

OCTOBER 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2022 % change 2023P YTD 2022 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,507.6 1,539.0 -2.0 17,294.5 16,154.3 7.1 Total by air 1,493.4 1,523.7 -2.0 17,237.0 16,118.0 6.9 U.S. Total 1,125.9 1,206.8 -6.7 13,388.7 13,496.8 -0.8 U.S. West 699.3 778.2 -10.1 8,060.0 8,347.1 -3.4 U.S. East 426.6 428.6 -0.5 5,328.7 5,149.8 3.5 Japan 90.5 41.4 118.9 699.0 258.4 170.5 Canada 68.0 74.1 -8.2 895.8 699.9 28.0 All Others 209.0 201.4 3.8 2,253.5 1,662.9 35.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 14.1 15.3 -7.9 57.5 36.3 58.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,236,286 6,827,124 -8.7 71,868,040 70,336,924 2.2 Total by air 6,088,037 6,662,968 -8.6 71,248,397 69,947,045 1.9 U.S. Total 4,659,889 5,273,845 -11.6 55,657,974 58,450,458 -4.8 U.S. West 3,101,985 3,564,783 -13.0 35,557,376 37,927,411 -6.2 U.S. East 1,557,903 1,709,062 -8.8 20,100,597 20,523,047 -2.1 Japan 373,612 179,277 108.4 2,942,906 1,097,586 168.1 Canada 299,681 372,119 -19.5 4,085,734 3,747,661 9.0 All Others 754,856 837,727 -9.9 8,561,783 6,651,340 28.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 148,249 164,156 -9.7 619,644 389,879 58.9 VISITOR ARRIVALS 734,582 758,608 -3.2 8,052,455 7,633,208 5.5 Total by air 700,293 727,400 -3.7 7,922,560 7,561,382 4.8 U.S. Total 527,250 587,727 -10.3 6,259,113 6,495,824 -3.6 U.S. West 362,258 410,724 -11.8 4,193,917 4,419,404 -5.1 U.S. East 164,992 177,002 -6.8 2,065,195 2,076,420 -0.5 Japan 60,044 24,171 148.4 442,681 131,453 236.8 Canada 25,381 33,550 -24.4 350,095 306,094 14.4 All Others 87,618 81,952 6.9 870,671 628,011 38.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 34,290 31,208 9.9 129,895 71,825 80.8 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 201,171 220,230 -8.7 236,408 231,371 2.2 Total by air 196,388 214,934 -8.6 234,370 230,089 1.9 U.S. Total 150,319 170,124 -11.6 183,085 192,271 -4.8 U.S. West 100,064 114,993 -13.0 116,965 124,761 -6.2 U.S. East 50,255 55,131 -8.8 66,120 67,510 -2.1 Japan 12,052 5,783 108.4 9,681 3,610 168.1 Canada 9,667 12,004 -19.5 13,440 12,328 9.0 All Others 24,350 27,023 -9.9 28,164 21,879 28.7 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,782 5,295 -9.7 2,038 1,282 58.9 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.49 9.00 -5.7 8.92 9.21 -3.1 Total by air 8.69 9.16 -5.1 8.99 9.25 -2.8 U.S. Total 8.84 8.97 -1.5 8.89 9.00 -1.2 U.S. West 8.56 8.68 -1.3 8.48 8.58 -1.2 U.S. East 9.44 9.66 -2.2 9.73 9.88 -1.5 Japan 6.22 7.42 -16.1 6.65 8.35 -20.4 Canada 11.81 11.09 6.5 11.67 12.24 -4.7 All Others 8.62 10.22 -15.7 9.83 10.59 -7.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.32 5.26 -17.8 4.77 5.43 -12.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 241.7 225.4 7.2 240.6 229.7 4.8 Total by air 245.3 228.7 7.3 241.9 230.4 5.0 U.S. Total 241.6 228.8 5.6 240.6 230.9 4.2 U.S. West 225.4 218.3 3.3 226.7 220.1 3.0 U.S. East 273.8 250.8 9.2 265.1 250.9 5.6 Japan 242.3 230.7 5.1 237.5 235.4 0.9 Canada 226.8 199.0 14.0 219.3 186.8 17.4 All Others 276.9 240.5 15.1 263.2 250.0 5.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 95.3 93.5 1.9 92.8 93.2 -0.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,052.3 2,028.8 1.2 2,147.7 2,116.3 1.5 Total by air 2,132.6 2,094.7 1.8 2,175.7 2,131.6 2.1 U.S. Total 2,135.5 2,053.4 4.0 2,139.1 2,077.8 3.0 U.S. West 1,930.5 1,894.8 1.9 1,921.8 1,888.7 1.8 U.S. East 2,585.4 2,421.4 6.8 2,580.2 2,480.1 4.0 Japan 1,507.7 1,710.8 -11.9 1,579.1 1,965.6 -19.7 Canada 2,678.4 2,207.6 21.3 2,558.7 2,286.5 11.9 All Others 2,385.5 2,458.0 -3.0 2,588.2 2,647.9 -2.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 412.0 491.7 -16.2 442.8 505.8 -12.4

OCTOBER 2023 ARRIVALS AT A GLANCE (2023 vs. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,507.6 1,325.1 13.8 17,294.5 14,627.2 18.2 Total by air 1,493.4 1,317.0 13.4 17,237.0 14,579.2 18.2 U.S. Total 1,125.9 839.9 34.0 13,388.7 9,579.7 39.8 U.S. West 699.3 538.7 29.8 8,060.0 5,690.6 41.6 U.S. East 426.6 301.2 41.6 5,328.7 3,889.1 37.0 Japan 90.5 195.7 -53.7 699.0 1,848.1 -62.2 Canada 68.0 63.0 7.9 895.8 853.6 4.9 All Others 209.0 218.4 -4.3 2,253.5 2,297.8 -1.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 14.1 8.1 73.4 57.5 48.0 19.8 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,236,286 6,668,887 -6.5 71,868,040 74,815,934 -3.9 Total by air 6,088,037 6,577,024 -7.4 71,248,397 74,277,794 -4.1 U.S. Total 4,659,889 4,411,181 5.6 55,657,974 51,128,629 8.9 U.S. West 3,101,985 3,034,446 2.2 35,557,376 32,725,817 8.7 U.S. East 1,557,903 1,376,734 13.2 20,100,597 18,402,812 9.2 Japan 373,612 783,053 -52.3 2,942,906 7,754,528 -62.0 Canada 299,681 377,719 -20.7 4,085,734 5,142,680 -20.6 All Others 754,856 1,005,072 -24.9 8,561,783 10,251,958 -16.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 148,249 91,863 61.4 619,644 538,140 15.1 VISITOR ARRIVALS 734,582 796,191 -7.7 8,052,455 8,625,156 -6.6 Total by air 700,293 775,675 -9.7 7,922,560 8,509,490 -6.9 U.S. Total 527,250 502,082 5.0 6,259,113 5,712,332 9.6 U.S. West 362,258 354,007 2.3 4,193,917 3,801,555 10.3 U.S. East 164,992 148,075 11.4 2,065,195 1,910,777 8.1 Japan 60,044 134,557 -55.4 442,681 1,308,034 -66.2 Canada 25,381 32,250 -21.3 350,095 425,324 -17.7 All Others 87,618 106,786 -17.9 870,671 1,063,800 -18.2 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 34,290 20,516 67.1 129,895 115,666 12.3 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 201,171 215,125 -6.5 236,408 246,105 -3.9 Total by air 196,388 212,162 -7.4 234,370 244,335 -4.1 U.S. Total 150,319 142,296 5.6 183,085 168,186 8.9 U.S. West 100,064 97,885 2.2 116,965 107,651 8.7 U.S. East 50,255 44,411 13.2 66,120 60,536 9.2 Japan 12,052 25,260 -52.3 9,681 25,508 -62.0 Canada 9,667 12,184 -20.7 13,440 16,917 -20.6 All Others 24,350 32,422 -24.9 28,164 33,724 -16.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,782 2,963 61.4 2,038 1,770 15.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.49 8.38 1.4 8.92 8.67 2.9 Total by air 8.69 8.48 2.5 8.99 8.73 3.0 U.S. Total 8.84 8.79 0.6 8.89 8.95 -0.7 U.S. West 8.56 8.57 -0.1 8.48 8.61 -1.5 U.S. East 9.44 9.30 1.6 9.73 9.63 1.1 Japan 6.22 5.82 6.9 6.65 5.93 12.1 Canada 11.81 11.71 0.8 11.67 12.09 -3.5 All Others 8.62 9.41 -8.5 9.83 9.64 2.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.32 4.48 -3.4 4.77 4.65 2.5 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 241.7 198.7 21.7 240.6 195.5 23.1 Total by air 245.3 200.2 22.5 241.9 196.3 23.3 U.S. Total 241.6 190.4 26.9 240.6 187.4 28.4 U.S. West 225.4 177.5 27.0 226.7 173.9 30.4 U.S. East 273.8 218.8 25.2 265.1 211.3 25.4 Japan 242.3 249.9 -3.0 237.5 238.3 -0.3 Canada 226.8 166.8 36.0 219.3 166.0 32.1 All Others 276.9 217.3 27.4 263.2 224.1 17.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 95.3 88.7 7.4 92.8 89.2 4.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,052.3 1,664.3 23.3 2,147.7 1,695.9 26.6 Total by air 2,132.6 1,697.8 25.6 2,175.7 1,713.3 27.0 U.S. Total 2,135.5 1,672.9 27.7 2,139.1 1,677.0 27.6 U.S. West 1,930.5 1,521.8 26.9 1,921.8 1,496.9 28.4 U.S. East 2,585.4 2,034.1 27.1 2,580.2 2,035.4 26.8 Japan 1,507.7 1,454.2 3.7 1,579.1 1,412.8 11.8 Canada 2,678.4 1,953.5 37.1 2,558.7 2,007.0 27.5 All Others 2,385.5 2,045.0 16.7 2,588.2 2,160.0 19.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 412.0 397.1 3.7 442.8 415.0 6.7

OCTOBER 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2022 % change 2023P YTD 2022 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,507.6 1,539.0 -2.0 17,294.5 16,154.3 7.1 Total by air 1,493.4 1,523.7 -2.0 17,237.0 16,118.0 6.9 Oahu 673.3 668.4 0.7 7,473.5 7,081.6 5.5 Maui 326.2 435.9 -25.2 4,872.7 4,787.2 1.8 Molokai 3.4 4.0 -14.9 36.7 30.8 19.2 Lanai 11.2 13.5 -17.0 128.4 123.2 4.2 Kauai 233.2 174.0 34.1 2,282.4 1,863.6 22.5 Hawaii Island 246.1 227.9 8.0 2,443.3 2,231.6 9.5 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 14.1 15.3 -7.9 57.5 36.3 58.4 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,236,286 6,827,124 -8.7 71,868,040 70,336,924 2.2 Total by air 6,088,037 6,662,968 -8.6 71,248,397 69,947,045 1.9 Oahu 3,084,376 2,802,303 10.1 33,612,023 29,669,144 13.3 Maui 1,101,309 1,840,537 -40.2 16,887,168 19,714,092 -14.3 Molokai 17,993 19,906 -9.6 207,328 198,929 4.2 Lanai 17,520 24,348 -28.0 213,827 230,219 -7.1 Kauai 820,540 819,597 0.1 8,840,250 8,755,858 1.0 Hawaii Island 1,046,300 1,156,276 -9.5 11,487,801 11,378,803 1.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 148,249 164,156 -9.7 619,644 389,879 58.9 VISITOR ARRIVALS 734,582 758,608 -3.2 8,052,455 7,633,208 5.5 Total by air 700,293 727,400 -3.7 7,922,560 7,561,382 4.8 Oahu 448,096 390,603 14.7 4,660,562 3,979,656 17.1 Maui 132,909 230,512 -42.3 2,118,827 2,429,699 -12.8 Molokai 2,901 3,508 -17.3 37,164 34,984 6.2 Lanai 3,855 6,302 -38.8 57,914 55,947 3.5 Kauai 109,337 109,324 0.0 1,189,658 1,121,603 6.1 Hawaii Island 133,081 141,537 -6.0 1,467,919 1,381,179 6.3 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 34,290 31,208 9.9 129,895 71,825 80.8 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 201,171 220,230 -8.7 236,408 231,371 2.2 Total by air 196,388 214,934 -8.6 234,370 230,089 1.9 Oahu 99,496 90,397 10.1 110,566 97,596 13.3 Maui 35,526 59,372 -40.2 55,550 64,849 -14.3 Molokai 580 642 -9.6 682 654 4.2 Lanai 565 785 -28.0 703 757 -7.1 Kauai 26,469 26,439 0.1 29,080 28,802 1.0 Hawaii Island 33,752 37,299 -9.5 37,789 37,430 1.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,782 5,295 -9.7 2,038 1,282 58.9 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.49 9.00 -5.7 8.92 9.21 -3.1 Total by air 8.69 9.16 -5.1 8.99 9.25 -2.8 Oahu 6.88 7.17 -4.1 7.21 7.46 -3.3 Maui 8.29 7.98 3.8 7.97 8.11 -1.8 Molokai 6.20 5.67 9.3 5.58 5.69 -1.9 Lanai 4.54 3.86 17.6 3.69 4.11 -10.3 Kauai 7.50 7.50 0.1 7.43 7.81 -4.8 Hawaii Island 7.86 8.17 -3.8 7.83 8.24 -5.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.32 5.26 -17.8 4.77 5.43 -12.1 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 241.7 225.4 7.2 240.6 229.7 4.8 Total by air 245.3 228.7 7.3 241.9 230.4 5.0 Oahu 218.3 238.5 -8.5 222.3 238.7 -6.8 Maui 296.2 236.8 25.1 288.5 242.8 18.8 Molokai 191.2 203.1 -5.9 177.1 154.9 14.4 Lanai 638.3 553.6 15.3 600.3 535.1 12.2 Kauai 284.2 212.2 33.9 258.2 212.8 21.3 Hawaii Island 235.2 197.1 19.3 212.7 196.1 8.4 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 95.3 93.5 1.9 92.8 93.2 -0.4 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,052.3 2,028.8 1.2 2,147.7 2,116.3 1.5 Total by air 2,132.6 2,094.7 1.8 2,175.7 2,131.6 2.1 Oahu 1,502.5 1,711.3 -12.2 1,603.6 1,779.5 -9.9 Maui 2,454.1 1,890.8 29.8 2,299.7 1,970.3 16.7 Molokai 1,185.6 1,152.6 2.9 988.2 880.8 12.2 Lanai 2,900.8 2,139.1 35.6 2,216.5 2,202.0 0.7 Kauai 2,133.0 1,591.2 34.0 1,918.6 1,661.5 15.5 Hawaii Island 1,849.5 1,610.3 14.9 1,664.5 1,615.7 3.0 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 412.0 491.7 -16.2 442.8 505.8 -12.4

OCTOBER 2023 ISLAND HIGHLIGHTS (2023 VS. 2019) TOTAL EXPENDITURES in $mil.) 2023P 2019 % change 2023P YTD 2019 YTD % change TOTAL EXPENDITURES ($ MILLION) 1,507.6 1,325.1 13.8 17,294.5 14,627.2 18.2 Total by air 1,493.4 1,317.0 13.4 17,237.0 14,579.2 18.2 Oahu 673.3 603.8 11.5 7,473.5 6,717.1 11.3 Maui 326.2 379.8 -14.1 4,872.7 4,237.0 15.0 Molokai 3.4 3.9 -11.6 36.7 28.8 27.5 Lanai 11.2 10.6 5.7 128.4 105.6 21.6 Kauai 233.2 141.9 64.3 2,282.4 1,597.9 42.8 Hawaii Island 246.1 177.0 39.1 2,443.3 1,892.8 29.1 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 14.1 8.1 73.4 57.5 48.0 19.8 TOTAL VISITOR DAYS 6,236,286 6,668,887 -6.5 71,868,040 74,815,934 -3.9 Total by air 6,088,037 6,577,024 -7.4 71,248,397 74,277,794 -4.1 Oahu 3,084,376 3,029,170 1.8 33,612,023 34,853,464 -3.6 Maui 1,101,309 1,848,214 -40.4 16,887,168 20,027,953 -15.7 Molokai 17,993 24,686 -27.1 207,328 227,021 -8.7 Lanai 17,520 19,987 -12.3 213,827 220,912 -3.2 Kauai 820,540 723,468 13.4 8,840,250 8,393,962 5.3 Hawaii Island 1,046,300 931,498 12.3 11,487,801 10,554,482 8.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 148,249 91,863 61.4 619,644 538,140 15.1 VISITOR ARRIVALS 734,582 796,191 -7.7 8,052,455 8,625,156 -6.6 Total by air 700,293 775,675 -9.7 7,922,560 8,509,490 -6.9 Oahu 448,096 469,339 -4.5 4,660,562 5,127,219 -9.1 Maui 132,909 238,043 -44.2 2,118,827 2,552,155 -17.0 Molokai 2,901 4,314 -32.8 37,164 52,400 -29.1 Lanai 3,855 6,439 -40.1 57,914 71,731 -19.3 Kauai 109,337 102,662 6.5 1,189,658 1,141,889 4.2 Hawaii Island 133,081 130,336 2.1 1,467,919 1,454,279 0.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 34,290 20,516 67.1 129,895 115,666 12.3 AVERAGE DAILY CENSUS 201,171 215,125 -6.5 236,408 246,105 -3.9 Total by air 196,388 212,162 -7.4 234,370 244,335 -4.1 Oahu 99,496 97,715 1.8 110,566 114,650 -3.6 Maui 35,526 59,620 -40.4 55,550 65,881 -15.7 Molokai 580 796 -27.1 682 747 -8.7 Lanai 565 645 -12.3 703 727 -3.2 Kauai 26,469 23,338 13.4 29,080 27,612 5.3 Hawaii Island 33,752 30,048 12.3 37,789 34,719 8.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4,782 2,963 61.4 2,038 1,770 15.1 AVERAGE LENGTH OF STAY 8.49 8.38 1.4 8.92 8.67 2.9 Total by air 8.69 8.48 2.5 8.99 8.73 3.0 Oahu 6.88 6.45 6.6 7.21 6.80 6.1 Maui 8.29 7.76 6.7 7.97 7.85 1.6 Molokai 6.20 5.72 8.4 5.58 4.33 28.8 Lanai 4.54 3.10 46.4 3.69 3.08 19.9 Kauai 7.50 7.05 6.5 7.43 7.35 1.1 Hawaii Island 7.86 7.15 10.0 7.83 7.26 7.8 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 4.32 4.48 -3.4 4.77 4.65 2.5 PER PERSON PER DAY SPENDING ($) 241.7 198.7 21.7 240.6 195.5 23.1 Total by air 245.3 200.2 22.5 241.9 196.3 23.3 Oahu 218.3 199.3 9.5 222.3 192.7 15.4 Maui 296.2 205.5 44.1 288.5 211.6 36.4 Molokai 191.2 157.6 21.3 177.1 126.9 39.6 Lanai 638.3 529.1 20.6 600.3 478.0 25.6 Kauai 284.2 196.2 44.9 258.2 190.4 35.6 Hawaii Island 235.2 190.0 23.8 212.7 179.3 18.6 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 95.3 88.7 7.4 92.8 89.2 4.1 PER PERSON PER TRIP SPENDING ($) 2,052.3 1,664.3 23.3 2,147.7 1,695.9 26.6 Total by air 2,132.6 1,697.8 25.6 2,175.7 1,713.3 27.0 Oahu 1,502.5 1,286.5 16.8 1,603.6 1,310.1 22.4 Maui 2,454.1 1,595.6 53.8 2,299.7 1,660.2 38.5 Molokai 1,185.6 901.9 31.5 988.2 549.7 79.8 Lanai 2,900.8 1,642.5 76.6 2,216.5 1,472.2 50.6 Kauai 2,133.0 1,382.3 54.3 1,918.6 1,399.4 37.1 Hawaii Island 1,849.5 1,357.9 36.2 1,664.5 1,301.5 27.9 Visitor arrivals by cruise ships 412.0 397.1 3.7 442.8 415.0 6.7

