State Winners for 2023 Longest Married Couple Project Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2023 state winners of the 13th annual Longest Married Couple Project, sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in this country, were announced today.“We are very pleased that over 100 nominations were received and that we have 38 state winners and 1 national winner,” said Peter and Sheila Oprysko and Fr. Dennis O’Brien, the United States Leadership Team for WWME.“As we did with the national winners, Charles and Goldia Sasse of Fairbury, Illinois, who are married 79 years, the state winners will be honored personally by other Worldwide Marriage Encounter couples,” they explained. The state winners will be recognized during December or at a time convenient for the winning state couple and their families.Worldwide Marriage Encounter created the project to highlight marriage in America and to show young couples that marriage really can go the distance. Winners of the project are automatically made members of the Worldwide Marriage Encounter Longest Married Couple Project Alumni group.The leadership team also pointed out that the project is based on nominations received from June to September of the current year. They also said there were no nominations this year from several states.The list of the 2023 state winners and their hometowns and wedding dates are as follows:AlaskaLarry & Cathy Ward, Anchorage, AK 4/7/1969 54 yearsArkansasDavid & Julia Rogers, Prairie View, AR 2/5/1948 75 yearsCaliforniaAntonio L. Rocha & Pauline Rocha, Norwalk, CA 5/15/1948 75 yearsColoradoLouis & Martha Gagliano, Arvada, CO 12/1/1956 65 yearsConnecticutRussell & Pauline DeMarco, New London, CT 1/17/1953 70 yearsFloridaGeorge & Maurine Schaffer, Tallahassee, FL 9/25/1951 71 yearsGeorgiaJack & Angel Labate, Cumming, GA 8/6/1961 62 yearsHawaiiArthur & Betty Ventura, Kula, HI 5/10/1952 71 yearsIowaArchie & Betty Hindal, Des Moines, IA 9/6/1947 76 yearsIllinoisGeorge & Jeannette Westendorf, Teutopolis, IL 6/25/1955 68 yearsIndianaDavid & Dorothy Sewnig, Dyer, IN 6/30/1951 72 yearsKentuckyJohn & Mary Ann Vanderveer, Springfield, KY 6/24/1967 56 yearsLouisianaGeorge & Dolly Huhner, Jefferson, LA 8/12/1950 73 yearsMassachusettsAires & Maria Cabral, Fall River, MA 7/26/1959 64 yearsMarylandMel & Jean Marshalek, Parkville, MD 9/1/1951 72 yearsMaineRonald & Sheila Moody. Troy, ME 9/11/1965 58 yearsMichiganRobert (Bob) & Verda Foy, Goodrich, MI 6/6/1953 70 yearsMinnesotaJohn & Lillian Larson, St. Paul, MN 5/30/1948 75 yearsMissouriRene & JoAnn Lusser, Saint Louis, MO 12/2//1963 59 yrsMontanaFred & Lorraine Schell, Lewistown, MT 6/18/1949 74 yearsNorth CarolinaGeorge & Marie Scalco, Cary, NC 4/25/1954 69 yearsNorth DakotaVince & Georgiana Hibl, Dickinson, ND 6/4/1954 69 yearsNebraskaRobert & Bernadine Buresh, Fremont, NE 6/27/1953 70 yearsNew JerseyJusto & Josefa Figueroa, Ewing, NJ 1/01/1966 57 yearsNevadaFelix & Linda Rivera, Henderson, NV 7/9/1971 52 yearsNew YorkMr. Hwang, Ik Soo & Mrs. Hwang,Bok Soo, New York, NY 5/18/1955 68 yearsOhioRamon & Ana Luisa Rodriguez, Cincinnati, OH 9/26/1976 48 yearsOklahomaJohn & Tena Franklin, Edmond, OK 6/26/1965 58 yearsOregonTed & Arlyn Brandt, Eugene, OR 9/2/1952 71 yearsPennsylvaniaJohn & Rosemary Kleinfelder, Philadelphia, PA 6/1/1962 62 yearsSouth CarolinaMary Joe & Robert Hatala, Mt Pleasant, SC 7/15/1958 65 yearsSouth DakotaRoger & Sharon McCollar, Sioux Falls, SD 9/1/1962 61 yearsTexasDick & Ruby Maxwell, Sinton, TX 11/1/1950 72 yearsVirginiaRoy & Valerie Naquin, South Riding, VA 6/13/1953 70 yearsVermontDaniel & Joyce Menard, Burlington, VT 9/27/1951 71 yearsWashingtonJoe & Helen Hasketh, Bellevue, WA 6/5/1954 69 yearsWisconsinCharles & Rosemary Ovans, Milton, WI 6/8/1946 76 yearsWyomingTony & Frances Ortega, Cheyenne, WY 4/21/1951 72 years