State Winners for 2023 Longest Married Couple Project Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter
The 2023 state winners of the 13th annual Longest Married Couple Project, sponsored by WWME, the original marriage enrichment program, were announced today.SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 state winners of the 13th annual Longest Married Couple Project, sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME), the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in this country, were announced today.
“We are very pleased that over 100 nominations were received and that we have 38 state winners and 1 national winner,” said Peter and Sheila Oprysko and Fr. Dennis O’Brien, the United States Leadership Team for WWME.
“As we did with the national winners, Charles and Goldia Sasse of Fairbury, Illinois, who are married 79 years, the state winners will be honored personally by other Worldwide Marriage Encounter couples,” they explained. The state winners will be recognized during December or at a time convenient for the winning state couple and their families.
Worldwide Marriage Encounter created the project to highlight marriage in America and to show young couples that marriage really can go the distance. Winners of the project are automatically made members of the Worldwide Marriage Encounter Longest Married Couple Project Alumni group.
The leadership team also pointed out that the project is based on nominations received from June to September of the current year. They also said there were no nominations this year from several states.
The list of the 2023 state winners and their hometowns and wedding dates are as follows:
Alaska
Larry & Cathy Ward, Anchorage, AK 4/7/1969 54 years
Arkansas
David & Julia Rogers, Prairie View, AR 2/5/1948 75 years
California
Antonio L. Rocha & Pauline Rocha, Norwalk, CA 5/15/1948 75 years
Colorado
Louis & Martha Gagliano, Arvada, CO 12/1/1956 65 years
Connecticut
Russell & Pauline DeMarco, New London, CT 1/17/1953 70 years
Florida
George & Maurine Schaffer, Tallahassee, FL 9/25/1951 71 years
Georgia
Jack & Angel Labate, Cumming, GA 8/6/1961 62 years
Hawaii
Arthur & Betty Ventura, Kula, HI 5/10/1952 71 years
Iowa
Archie & Betty Hindal, Des Moines, IA 9/6/1947 76 years
Illinois
George & Jeannette Westendorf, Teutopolis, IL 6/25/1955 68 years
Indiana
David & Dorothy Sewnig, Dyer, IN 6/30/1951 72 years
Kentucky
John & Mary Ann Vanderveer, Springfield, KY 6/24/1967 56 years
Louisiana
George & Dolly Huhner, Jefferson, LA 8/12/1950 73 years
Massachusetts
Aires & Maria Cabral, Fall River, MA 7/26/1959 64 years
Maryland
Mel & Jean Marshalek, Parkville, MD 9/1/1951 72 years
Maine
Ronald & Sheila Moody. Troy, ME 9/11/1965 58 years
Michigan
Robert (Bob) & Verda Foy, Goodrich, MI 6/6/1953 70 years
Minnesota
John & Lillian Larson, St. Paul, MN 5/30/1948 75 years
Missouri
Rene & JoAnn Lusser, Saint Louis, MO 12/2//1963 59 yrs
Montana
Fred & Lorraine Schell, Lewistown, MT 6/18/1949 74 years
North Carolina
George & Marie Scalco, Cary, NC 4/25/1954 69 years
North Dakota
Vince & Georgiana Hibl, Dickinson, ND 6/4/1954 69 years
Nebraska
Robert & Bernadine Buresh, Fremont, NE 6/27/1953 70 years
New Jersey
Justo & Josefa Figueroa, Ewing, NJ 1/01/1966 57 years
Nevada
Felix & Linda Rivera, Henderson, NV 7/9/1971 52 years
New York
Mr. Hwang, Ik Soo & Mrs. Hwang,
Bok Soo, New York, NY 5/18/1955 68 years
Ohio
Ramon & Ana Luisa Rodriguez, Cincinnati, OH 9/26/1976 48 years
Oklahoma
John & Tena Franklin, Edmond, OK 6/26/1965 58 years
Oregon
Ted & Arlyn Brandt, Eugene, OR 9/2/1952 71 years
Pennsylvania
John & Rosemary Kleinfelder, Philadelphia, PA 6/1/1962 62 years
South Carolina
Mary Joe & Robert Hatala, Mt Pleasant, SC 7/15/1958 65 years
South Dakota
Roger & Sharon McCollar, Sioux Falls, SD 9/1/1962 61 years
Texas
Dick & Ruby Maxwell, Sinton, TX 11/1/1950 72 years
Virginia
Roy & Valerie Naquin, South Riding, VA 6/13/1953 70 years
Vermont
Daniel & Joyce Menard, Burlington, VT 9/27/1951 71 years
Washington
Joe & Helen Hasketh, Bellevue, WA 6/5/1954 69 years
Wisconsin
Charles & Rosemary Ovans, Milton, WI 6/8/1946 76 years
Wyoming
Tony & Frances Ortega, Cheyenne, WY 4/21/1951 72 years
Dick & Diane Baumbach
Worldwide Marriage Encounter
+1 321-544-3440
email us here