National Longest Married Couple 2023 Winners Announced by Worldwide Marriage Encounter
SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Marriage Encounter, the original faith-based marriage enrichment program in the United States, announced today that the national winners of the Longest Married Couple Project are Charles and Goldia Sasse from Fairbury, Illinois. They have been married 79 years.
“What a privilege and honor it is to recognize Charles and Goldia for their commitment to marriage,” said Peter and Sheila Oprysko and Fr. Dennis O’Brien, the United States Ecclesial Team for WWME. “We look forward to recognizing them in person on November 10th in their hometown of Fairbury” they added.
The Sasses were married January 23, 1944. After they were married they lived in Henderson, Kentucky where Charles worked as a farmer and Goldia was a homemaker, she also had part time jobs as a store clerk and florist. They have 5 children, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
The Illinois couple achieved the honor of being the National Longest Married Couple based on over 100 nominations submitted to Worldwide Marriage Encounter from June until September.
Worldwide Marriage Encounter created the project to highlight marriage in America and to show young couples that marriage really can go the distance. “What an inspiration Mr. & Mrs. Sasse are to all of us. They made a commitment to each other 79 years ago and they have kept that commitment over these many years. They truly are a sign of hope to us all,” the national ecclesial team said.
The state winners of this year’s project will be announced Friday, November 3, 2023. Nominations were received from 36 states. The winners for each state will also be honored and presented their certificates and recognitions by Worldwide Marriage Encounter, during the month of November.
Worldwide Marriage Encounter has been offering weekend experiences for over 55 years. The programs are continually updated to keep abreast of changes in society.
The marriage encounter experience, traditionally held in a hotel, retreat house, or parish over the weekend, has now expanded to adapt to current needs. Virtual online programs are now facilitated by couples and priests through video conference on either weekends or week-day evenings.
Our goal is to “go into your home, virtually, to assist couples and priests to not only improve their relationships, but to Thrive Together,” said Peter & Sheila and Fr. Dennis.
WWME has a presence in almost 100 countries, which makes it the largest pro-marriage movement in the world. In North America, the WWME programs are presented in English, Spanish, French, and Korean languages.
Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. It offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today’s world. The marriage encounter experience is also available to priests and religious to enhance their sacraments. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online, go to wwme.org.
Media inquiries should be directed to:
Dick & Diane Baumbach (321) 544-3440 dick.diane.baumbach@wwme.org or dickanddiane66@bellsouth.net
Worldwide Marriage Encounter
+1 321-544-3440
Dick and Diane Baumbach
