Nominations for the WWME Longest Married Couple Project have been received from numerous states
Worldwide Marriage Encounter announced today that nominations for the annual Longest Married Couple Project have been received from states across the country.SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Worldwide Marriage Encounter announced today that so far nominations for the 13th annual Longest Married Couple Project have been received from states across the country.
“We believe that couples who have long marriages should be recognized for their achievement at the state and national levels” said Dick & Diane Baumbach and Fr. Dick Morse, WWME Longest Married Couple Project coordinators.
The project will accept nominations until Sept 15, 2023. In October the national and state winners will be recognized and honored. The WWME national leadership team of Peter & Sheila Oprysko and Fr. Dennis O’Brien along with the Baumbachs will be honoring this year’s national winners. Local WWME leadership couples will also honor winning couples from each of the 50 states along with U.S. territories.
Both national and state winners of the LMC project are selected solely from nominations submitted. Since the project began over 2900 nominations have been received.
There will be a special ceremony with gifts for this year’s national winners at their location. The state winners will also receive personal recognition and a special certificate of achievement from the Worldwide Marriage Encounter movement. Nominations, which are open to all husband and wife couples regardless of religious affiliation, may be submitted online at wwme.org or by email and regular mail.
The contact information for sending in a nomination, which simply requires the name of the couple, their wedding date, and where they currently reside- plus a contact phone or email address of the individual nominating the couple, is as follows: go online to wwme.org to the Longest Married Couple Project page and submit the information, email dick.diane.baumbach@wwme.org, regular mail Dick & Diane Baumbach 1332 Deer Trail Rockledge, FL 32955, and/or phone number 321-544-3440 or email Paul & Robin Ring at paul.robin.ring@wwme.org. Nominations must be received by September 15, 2023. As a matter of safety and protection, the nominators of the winning couples are the only ones initially contacted and not the actual winners.
Worldwide Marriage Encounter offers married couples the opportunity to spend time together away from the busyness of the world to focus on each other. WWME offers tools for building and maintaining a strong, Christian marriage in today's world. To learn more about the Worldwide Marriage Encounter weekends online, go to wwme.org, or contact the WWME national office at (909) 332-7309.
-30-
Media inquiries should be directed to Dick & Diane Baumbach (321) 544-3440 dickanddiane66@bellsouth.net or dick.diane.baumbach@wwme.org
DICK AND DIANE BAUMBACH
WORLDWIDE MARRIAGE ENCOUNTER
+1 909-332-7309
DICK AND DIANE BAUMBACH
Worldwide Marriage Encounter
+1 321-544-3440
email us here