GRUNT STYLE NAMED OFFICIAL APPAREL PARTNER OF BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP

Brand will exclusively produce apparel for the BKFC

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS , USA , November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grunt Style, a national patriotic apparel brand, has signed an agreement to become the official apparel partner for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

The partnership will kick-off during a special press conference at 3:00 p.m. MT on Thursday, November 30, at Bucked Up Headquarters in American Fork, Utah ahead of BKFC 56 in Salt Lake City on Saturday, December 2.

Now through 2024, Grunt Style will manufacture and supply all apparel for the BKFC, including fighters, staff, and fans. As part of the agreement, BKFC apparel will also be available for purchase on Grunt Style’s official website beginning January 2024.

“We are proud to partner with BKFC in this new endeavor. At Grunt Style, we celebrate the fighting American spirit, a value and vision that proudly aligns with the BKFC organization,” said Tim Jensen, Co-Owner and Chief Brand Officer of Grunt Style.

BKFC Founder and CEO David Feldman shared his enthusiasm about the partnership stating, “ We believe this partnership with Grunt Style aligns us with a brand that shares our core mission, values, and goals. It’s an exciting time for BKFC, and this collaboration will develop apparel our fans are proud to wear and represent the gladiator and warrior attributes of our fighters and sport.”

ABOUT BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP (BKFC)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the world's premier organization for bare-knuckle fighting. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is the first promotion allowed to hold a legal, sanctioned, and regulated bare knuckle event in the United States since 1889. BKFC has gained international recognition for its exciting and unique brand of combat sports, showcasing some of the most thrilling fights in the industry.

ABOUT GRUNT STYLE

Grunt Style is a patriotic and veteran-operated apparel brand designed for a new class of warriors: first responders, military veterans, and their friends and families. With over 400 employees, the company works hard to deliver the highest quality, most patriotic apparel on the planet that’s backed by an unbeatable lifetime guarantee. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Grunt Style stands behind its products, its service, and our country. Visit www.gruntstyle.com and join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @GruntStyle.