Resource Depot Wins Recycling Impact Award from the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation and Florida DEP
West Palm Beach Nonprofit Receives Award for Community Impact for ‘Turning Waste into Wonder’
It was an honor to be recognized at the state level for the work we are doing. As the only creative reuse center in South Florida, we believe this award truly recognizes our impact on the community.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resource Depot, a nonprofit creative reuse center in West Palm Beach, Fla., was recognized by the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation and Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) with their Award for Community Impact at a ceremony on Nov. 15, 2023 at the Patel College for Global Sustainability in Tampa, Fla. As part of Florida Recycles Day, local governments and organizations were recognized for their recycling efforts. Nominations were submitted this past fall and judged by students from the Patel College for Global Sustainability.
— Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot
Resource Depot was recognized for their ‘Turning Waste into Wonder’ initiative. For over 24 years, Resource Depot has tackled Palm Beach County’s growing waste problem by rescuing unwanted and excess materials, from the community. Encouraging creative, hands-on learning and innovation, Resource Depot collects donations from businesses and individuals and redistributes the items to teachers, artists, families, and non-profit organizations that need them.
“It was an honor to be recognized at the state level for the work we are doing in Palm Beach County,” said Jennifer O’Brien, Executive Director of Resource Depot. “As the only creative reuse center in South Florida, we believe this award truly recognizes our impact on the community.”
The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County was also presented with a Recycling Recognition Award for exceeding the DEP’s interim statewide goal of recycling 75 percent of recyclable solid waste to 80 percent in 2022. Collier (78%) and Charlotte (76%) counties were also recognized for their efforts.
About Resource Depot
Resource Depot is a cREative REuse Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, dedicated to helping others see the creative value in discarded items. The nonprofit organization helps keep items out of landfills by creatively reusing them, including redistributing the items to teachers, artists, families, and other non-profit organizations that need them. Resource Depot also organizes workshops, and community events, and collaborates with educators to integrate environmental awareness into programs. Their GalleRE showcases artwork by local artists who use upcycled materials, and their Materials Marketplace and TreasuRE offers a variety of repurposed items for purchase. Learn more at https://www.resourcedepot.org/.
About the Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation
The Florida Recycling Partnership Foundation is a coalition of leading Florida companies and associations with the mission to educate policy makers, business leaders and the public about the importance of recycling. Learn more at https://flrecycling.org/.
