Water Quality Platform Provider, 120Water, Supports EPA's Lead and Copper Rule Improvements
EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) announcement of the long-anticipated Lead and Copper Rule Improvements (LCRI), 120Water proudly reaffirms its commitment to advancing public health protections and accelerating the replacement of lead pipes.
120Water is the leading provider of software and solutions that drinking water professionals across the nation use to execute lead reduction programs. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Zionsville, IN, 120Water currently serves over 5000 water systems and 11 State agencies and has worked on some of the most prominent lead reduction programs in Pittsburgh, Denver, Newark and Providence. In addition to working on some of the most complex programs in the US, 120Water is a proud partner of the National Rural Water Association which provides services to some of our most vulnerable communities across the country.
“We applaud the EPA’s efforts to continue to protect public health through the lead and copper rule improvements,” says Megan Glover CEO of 120Water “We look forward to helping drinking water professionals across the country navigate what this means for their systems and communities.”
The LCRI introduces significant enhancements to the existing Lead and Copper Rule Revisions, including a mandatory 10-year replacement requirement for identified lead service lines, continuous verification of unknown service lines, and a lowered action level exceedance to 10ppb. It is crucial to note that the LCRI is yet to undergo the legislative process before becoming law, and specific steps will be followed, with the anticipated effective date before October 2024.
"There is a monumental lift ahead for water professionals and service providers like 120Water. We are committed to investing in innovation and collaborative partnerships to assist water utilities and regulators in navigating these complex and unprecedented times," emphasized Megan Glover.
120Water will host a webinar on December 14th to share how utilities can best prepare their teams and communities for the work ahead. Register here to learn more: https://120water.com/resources/webinar-epa-lcri-whats-next/.
