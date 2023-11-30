Flatirons Rush Announces Key Leadership Changes
Colorado Based Soccer Club Prepares For Year Of Big Moves
Our goal is to help young men and women learn to be better people through a sport that is close to our heart.”SUPERIOR, CO, USA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flatirons Rush is excited to announce the appointment of Levi Rossi as the club's new Technical Director. Rossi brings a wealth of experience to the role, including a notable tenure as a coach at the University of Denver.
Rossi's time at the University of Denver was marked by his innovative coaching techniques and his ability to inspire players to reach their full potential. During his time there with both the men’s and women’s programs he won 9 consecutive conference championships. He also helped develop 14 players who were either drafted or played in the MLS or NWSL. His commitment to each player, as a person first, and player second, along with his leadership skills and technical expertise will be invaluable as he takes on his new role at Flatirons Rush.
Rossi had this to say about his new position with Flatirons Rush "I couldn’t be more excited to have the opportunity to help grow the game in my hometown. Growing up in Denver makes me passionate about the chance to help local kids grow as people and players. Our goal is to help young men and women learn to be better people through a sport that is close to our heart. I want to thank Joe Webb for the faith he has put into me to help him try to make a difference in our community and in the lives of young athletes. We are excited to get to work and hopefully improve an already thriving soccer community.”
In addition to his coaching experience, Rossi is also a seasoned player, having played at the University of New Mexico and in New Zealand. His on-field experience combined with his coaching acumen makes him uniquely qualified for the role of Technical Director.
In conjunction with Rossi's appointment, Merv Johnson will be promoted to the role of Vice President of Business Development. Johnson's promotion is a testament to his hard work and dedication to Flatirons Rush. "We are thrilled to welcome Levi to our team and to promote Merv to his new role," said a spokesperson for Yo-Leven Sports. "We believe that these changes will help Flatirons continue to grow and succeed in the future."
About Flatirons Rush
Flatirons Rush Pro Development is a proud member of the USL2 WPSL UPSL, US Club soccer and USSF. with origins in Colorado: local native ownership and a community focus. We take a holistic approach to soccer and provide a pathway from 3 years old to Professional #Path2Pro We are Colorado's Home Team!! Providing a true playing pathway for Colorados players from 3 years to USL2 #ColoradoProud
About USL League Two
A part of United Soccer Leagues, LLC, which also operates the USL Championship, USL League One, Super Y League and the new USL Academy, USL League Two is the top pre-professional soccer league in North America, offering a summer platform for aspiring professionals across the United States and Canada. League Two is the defined and proven pathway for players to progress to the ranks of professional soccer, while its clubs become fixtures in the communities where they operate. More than 70 percent of all MLS SuperDraft selections since 2010 have League Two experience, including 66 alumni chosen in 2018 and 61 in 2019. Werder Bremen’s Josh Sargent, Newcastle United’s DeAndre Yedlin, and Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan are among the many U.S. National Team players to have competed in USL League Two before making their professional debuts.
About Yo Leven Sports
Yo Leven Sports is a nationally recognized sports consulting entity with strategic business plans and marketing solutions to guide our sports partners into the global sports climate. With successful brands ranging across different spectrums of the sporting world,Yo Leven Sports provides a variety of high-level professional services to increase and maximize sporting platforms for partner programs. For more than 10 years, Yo Leven Sports has developed rich partnerships to help bring outstanding success to sporting organizations all across North America.
