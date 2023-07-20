Flatirons Rush Announces Title Sponsor For 2023
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL), the global leader in bowling entertainment, has announced its continued partnership with Flatirons Rush Pro Development as the title sponsor for the third consecutive season. This long-standing partnership demonstrates Bowlero's ongoing commitment to supporting and promoting events in local communities.
With 12 locations in the surrounding Colorado area, Bowlero has become a household name in local communities including Denver, Thorton, Westminster and more. With state-of-the-art bowling lanes, expansive arcades and delicious food and beverage options, Bowlero centers offer a range of activities for everyone to enjoy.
Through the partnership with Flatirons Rush, Bowlero can showcase its dedication to not only entertainment but also local youth involvement. The title sponsorship will provide essential support for the upcoming season of Flatirons Rush's USL 2 programming, allowing the organization to continue its goals of fostering a love for soccer and healthy competition and creating an unparalleled pathway for soccer players. As the title sponsor for Flatirons Rush, Bowlero will receive extensive exposure through advertising and promotion at all events associated with the organization, Bowlero's sponsored brand exposure will be prominently displayed at each event and on the uniforms of the League Two team.
"We cannot Thank Bowlero enough for their continued support of our soccer club, said Joe Webb, Flatrions Rush President " The collaboration with Bowlero continues to allow us to provide the essential equipment and needs for our players to compete at the highest level."
By partnering with Bowlero as the title sponsor, Flatirons Rush can continue to provide high-quality programming that enhances the skills of our club players, promotes a positive, inclusive soccer community, and increases visibility and the success of the Flatirons Rush team.
About Bowlero Corp
Bowlero Corp. is the global leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 325 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 30 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com
About Flatirons Rush Pro Development
The Flatirons Rush Soccer Club is a proud member of the USL2, WPSL, UPSL, US Club soccer, CSA and USSF. with origins in Colorado: local native ownership and a community focus. We take a holistic approach to soccer and provide an unparalleled player pathway. Colorado’s fastest growing soccer community #Path2Pro. We are Colorado’s Home Team!! Providing a true playing pathway for Colorado’s players from 3 years to USL2 #ColoradoProud
Joe Webb
Yo Leven Sports LLC / Flatirons Rush Pro Development
jwebb@flatironsrush.com
