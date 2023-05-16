Flatirons Rush Gets BIG Win for Local Grassroots Soccer Community
The Flatirons Rush Soccer Club has emerged victorious in its grievance against the Colorado Soccer Association (CSA).
This is a major victory for all grassroots soccer players in Colorado, and we are happy that our kids will no longer be alienated and can play with and against the kids in the neighboring communities.”ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flatirons Rush Soccer Club has won a US Soccer Federation (USSF) grievance, overturning the decision to deny their application to participate in the Colorado Soccer Association (CSA). The decision comes after a prolonged arbitration between the Flatirons Rush Soccer Club and the CSA, during which time the club was denied access to CSA tournaments and leagues.
The ruling was made by an independent arbitrator and a member of the Athletes Council who were assigned by the USSF. The hearing panel ruled that the decision to deny Flatirons Rush's application to participate in the CSA was unreasonable and was in violation of USSF bylaws 212 section 3 and USSF Policy 212-1, Section 4. This decision upholds the US Congress statutory mandate that amateur sport shall be open, and is in line with another case which instructed: "Grassroots soccer is not and cannot be the province of political or monetary-driven decision making if the sport is to continue to grow successfully".
The hearing panel ordered that CSA must admit Flatirons Rush Soccer Club as a member immediately and must allow Flatirons Rush teams to participate in the leagues and Cups. Furthermore, the panel ruled that Flatirons Rush must be treated in the same manner as all other CSA member soccer clubs and consistent with its bylaws, policies and rules. This victory for Flatirons Rush Soccer Club sets an important legal precedent, affirming the importance of fair and equitable treatment of all soccer clubs in Colorado.
This decision is a significant victory for the grassroots soccer community in Colorado. The USSF, in rejecting CSA’s argument on appeal, reinforced its oversight responsibilities, including its statutory duty of ensuring openness in youth soccer across the country. "We are delighted that the independent arbitrator has ruled in our favor, and that the USSF likewise dismissed the argument on appeal that CSA should be allowed to decide for itself how to run soccer in the State of Colorado”, commented Joe Webb, President of Flatirons Rush. He continued, “This is a major victory for all grassroots soccer players in Colorado, and we are happy that our kids will no longer be alienated and can play with and against the kids in the neighboring communities. As a club, we are passionately committed to promoting and growing the sport of soccer in the Flatirons community.”
Flatirons Rush applauds the USSF Board of Directors for deciding to deny CSA’s appeal of this decision, and it is hoped that this ruling will encourage all soccer governing organizations to take a closer look at their practices and ensure they are in line with the principles of interplay, fairness, and inclusivity for all clubs and players.
Flatirons Rush is hosting tryouts and player placements on May 30,31 and June 1st at Superior Commons Field at 2250 Creekview Way. Sign up at www.flatironsrush.com/tryouts.
About Flatirons Rush Pro Development
Flatirons Rush Pro Development is a proud member of the USL2 WPSL UPSL, US Club soccer and USSF. with origins in Colorado: local native ownership and a community focus. We take a holistic approach to soccer and provide a pathway from 3 years old to Professional #Path2Pro We are Colorado's Home Team!! Providing a true playing pathway for Colorados players from 3 years to USL2 #ColoradoProud
About Rush Soccer
Rush Soccer is committed to providing an unparalleled soccer experience for all who have an interest in the game of soccer. Rush Soccer promotes the development of character, the electricity of competition and the importance of pure enjoyment. We accept the responsibility of teaching life lessons to our athletes to further their growth inside the game and out. We believe that all players should be afforded an equal opportunity to explore their potential and participate in challenging circumstances that will yield positive outcomes. We are committed to making soccer a pleasant, safe and rewarding experience for everyone involved, regardless of age or ability. Through quality coaching, sound leadership and absolute sincerity, Rush Soccer will work to be the best soccer club in the world.
About Yo Leven Sports
Yo Leven Sports is a nationally recognized sports consulting entity with strategic business plans and marketing solutions to guide our sports partners into the global sports climate. With successful brands ranging across different spectrums of the sporting world, Yo Leven Sports provides a variety of high-level professional services to increase and maximize sporting platforms for partner programs. For more than 10 years, Yo Leven Sports has developed rich partnerships to help bring outstanding success to sporting organizations all across North America.
