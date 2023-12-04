Submit Release
Gibraltar Technologies Celebrates Mr. Sumeer Kumar's "FOR UNSTOPPABLE SPIRIT" Award

Mr. Sumeer Kumar, recipient of the 'FOR UNSTOPPABLE SPIRIT' award, stands proudly.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novezo Consulting Private Ltd, a subsidiary of Gibraltar Technologies (GT) formerly known as HCL Infosystems MEA LLC, is pleased to announce that Mr. Sumeer Kumar, our esteemed ambassador, has received the prestigious "FOR UNSTOPPABLE SPIRIT" Award from Whistling Woods, Mumbai.

This renowned accolade not only recognizes Mr. Kumar's remarkable achievements but also celebrates the dedicated efforts of our team. During a recent visit to Whistling Woods, Mr. Kumar had the opportunity to engage with students and witness the exceptional quality of education in film making.

We extend our gratitude to the Ghoomar team, our partners including Team India, ORGAN India, and Novezo Consulting, for their invaluable support and collaboration in ensuring the success of the World Transplant Games 2023. We also express appreciation to Mr. Pravin, Mr. Kumar's family, friends, well-wishers, and the Kidney Warriors Foundation for their unwavering support.

Together, our commitment remains focused on raising awareness about organ transplantation and inspiring positive change. The recognition bestowed upon Mr. Kumar serves as a testament to his indomitable spirit and serves as an inspiration to others facing similar challenges.

Khadeer Peer Shariff, the Chairman and Managing Director of Novezo, expressed his delight, stating, "We are proud to have Mr. Sumeer Kumar as our ambassador, as he embodies the essence of an unstoppable spirit. His journey has the power to inspire countless individuals to overcome their obstacles and make a difference in the world. We believe that this award furthers our mission of creating awareness about the importance of organ transplantation and the transformative impact it has on lives."

Sumeer Kumar, a kidney transplant survivor, volunteer with the Kidney Warriors Foundation, and Holistic Wellness Coach, graciously accepted the award and expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of Novezo. He hopes that his story will motivate and encourage others facing similar challenges to persevere and contribute to the narrative of transplant survivors.

About Novezo Consulting Private Limited

Novezo Consulting Private Limited, a subsidiary of Gibraltar Technologies (GT) formerly HCL Infosystems MEA, is part of the billion-dollar enterprise Siraj Holdings. With offices in India and serving Fortune 500 customers, Novezo is passionate about making a positive impact in the healthcare sector and supporting individuals like Mr. Sumeer Kumar on their remarkable journeys.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

