GIBRALTAR TECHNOLGIES & TELECOMMUNICATIONS CONSULTANTS OF INDIA LIMITED INKED MOU TO EXPAND MARKET OUTREACH GLOBALLY
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gibraltar Technologies (GT) formerly known as HCL Infosystems Middle East LLC and Telecommunications Consultants of India Limited (TCIL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build a strategic relationship. According to the MoU, each party will utilize its respective industry experience, geographical presence and customer connections to widen its market reach.
TCIL is a prime Engineering and Consultancy Company, incorporated in India in 1978 is a Government of India (GOI) public sector enterprise under the administrative control of the Department of Telecommunication (DOT), Ministry of communications, Government of India. TCIL is an IS/ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and CMMI3 certified.
GT with offices in seven countries across the Middle East, India, Singapore, and the US, has over 20 years of experience and expertise providing IT solutions for Fortune 500 companies. The company's client base also includes large Government organizations and financial institutions.
Sanjeev Kumar - Chairman and Managing Director welcomed this MOU and commented “Global businesses today should be well collaborated. TCIL already offers consultancy and turnkey projects execution services in India and 80 other countries in Middle East, Africa, South and Southeast Asia, TCIL stays committed to strengthening our cooperation and partnership and ensuring our innovative approach of best practices will not only help technical growth but also social and economic growth".
TCIL has more than 830 million USD of order book and we are expecting to double the revenue by 2025, business collaboration with GT will help accelerate international growth and become a master System Integrator.
Talking about the business collaboration, Khadeer Peer Shariff - CEO of GT said “TCIL’s 44 years of expertise is a value add to our customers, utilizing the resources of both companies, we will further explore the potential arising from the new internet technologies, BOT (Built Operate transfer) models that can facilitate the development in high tech areas. This MOU is an important milestone to GT and enables acceleration of our plans in the countries that we operate in”.
The collaboration between TCIL and GT will maximize the potential capabilities of both these organizations by drawing on TCIL's experience and solutions offerings and GT's customer base.
About Telecommunications Consultants India Limited
Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL) is a central public sector undertaking. It is under the ownership of the Department of Telecommunications , Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It was set up in 1978 to give consultations in fields of Telecommunications to developing countries around the world. It has executed E-governance projects, GSM systems, optical fiber on power transmission lines, VSAT networks and radio trunking projects. It diversified into Civil works also. It is a Miniratna company under the Ministry of Communications & IT.
www.tcil.net.in
About Gibraltar Technologies
Formerly HCL Infosystems MEA, Gibraltar Technologies (GT) is a technology company offering AI-based digital solutions and System Integration Solutions. With offices in seven countries across the Middle East, India, Singapore and the US, GT has over 20 years of experience and expertise providing IT solutions for Fortune 500 companies.
www.gt.technology
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gibraltar-technologies-llc/
GT - Communications
Gibraltar Technologies LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn