Novezo Consulting Private limited sponsors Team India sportsmen for World transplant games

Mr. Sumeer Kumar representing Team India in the World Transplant Games Federation

Mr. Sumeer arriving in Perth, Australia for the World Transplant Games Federation

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Novezo consulting private ltd, part of Gibraltar Technologies (GT) formerly known as HCL infosystems MEA LLC, sponsors Team India sportsmen Sumeer Kumar in the World transplant games federation to be held in Perth, Australia.

Established in 1978, the World Transplant Games Federation is a worldwide organization with representation from more than 60 countries that celebrates successful transplantation and the gift of life. The federation is affiliated to the International Olympic Committee.

The World Transplant Games is the world’s largest awareness event and sporting platform for transplant communities, occurs every two years and this year being held in Perth, Australia. Around 2,500 sportspersons from over 50 countries are expected to participate.

Team India is participating in the event and is represented by Mr. Sumeer kumar. Sumeer, a professional sportsperson who has excelled in cricket, badminton and athletics, has endured a two-decade long battle with multiple medical conditions. At the peak of his cricketing career, he was diagnosed with acute kidney failure and had to undergo multiple critical surgeries, including open heart procedures, he also suffered a paralytic attack from a stroke.

Novezo consulting private limited, part of Gibraltar Technologies formerly known as HCL infosystems MEA LLC, is happy to sponsor the journey of Sumeer’s determination.

Speaking about this momentous journey, Khadeer Peer Shariff Chairman and Managing Director of Novezo mentioned that “Sumeer to us represents a symbol of hope and transformation, approaches life with courage no matter what the challenges are. His journey is an inspiration to the community and our team wishes him the best in the games and thereafter. We feel that this event will further raise the awareness of the world shortage of donor organs and how an organ donation influences the life of many.”

Sumeer Kumar, the kidney transplant survivor and volunteer with the Kidney Warriors Foundation and a Holistic Wellness Coach, said, “I am grateful for the support of Novezo. I hope that my story will inspire others like me to surge ahead and strengthen the narrative for transplant survivors.”

About Novezo consulting private limited

Novezo consulting private limited, a group company of Gibraltar Technologies (GT) formerly HCL Infosystems MEA, Gibraltar Technologies (GT) is part of a billion dollar enterprise Siraj Holdings.
It has offices in India, serving fortune 500 customers.

