Two-Way Traffic and Over-width Restrictions Removed Across Missouri River Bridge Between Fort Pierre and Pierre

For Immediate Release: Monday, Nov. 20, 2023

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – The two-way traffic configuration in the eastbound lanes of the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge has been removed between Fort Pierre and Pierre for the winter season. Two eastbound lanes are now open to traffic from Fort Pierre to Pierre.

The westbound bridge is now open for the traveling public from Pierre to Fort Pierre. The outside westbound lane is currently closed, and will be closed intermittently, as weather allows to accommodate for ongoing winter construction activities.

The traveling public is asked to be alert through the work zone for construction vehicles and workers adjacent to the moving traffic.

With the removal of the two-way traffic configuration, the 10-foot width restriction across the structure has also been removed. Signs on the detour route around the Oahe Dam routing over-width vehicles will be removed by Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

For additional information and photos, please visit the project website at https://pierre-ftpierrebridge.com.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-