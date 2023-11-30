Combating Human Trafficking for the 2024 Olympics: Rahab’s Daughters & SportsFaith’s Mission

Sportsfaith & Rahab's Daughters unite to fight Human Trafficking at the 2024 Olympics

Rahab’s Daughters and SportsFaith unite to fight human trafficking for the 2024 Olympics, focusing on victim support, awareness, and safety.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As France continues its fight against human trafficking, two notable figures, Sharmila (Sam) Wijeyakumar of Rahab’s Daughters and Angel Szalonek of Sportsfaith, are spearheading efforts to prevent this heinous crime, especially in the lead-up to and during the 2024 Olympics.

The Proactive Approach to the 2024 Olympics

The Olympics, while a celebration of global sportsmanship, unfortunately, can also become a hotbed for labor and sex trafficking activities, including that of children. Recognizing this, Wijeyakumar and Szalonek have embarked on a critical mission.

Rahab’s Daughters: Spearheaded by Sharmila Wijeyakumar: This multinational organization is renowned for its use of cutting-edge technology in identifying and assisting victims of human trafficking. Under Wijeyakumar’s leadership, the team at Rahab’s Daughters focuses on comprehensive strategies encompassing awareness, education, and victim support, collaborating with local communities, law enforcement, and hospitality sectors. Wijeyakumar says "Human Trafficking is a global issue and we need to band together to fight it on a global level."

Sportsfaith and Angel Szalonek’s Mission: Angel Szalonek at Sportsfaith is leveraging the influential sports platform to raise awareness about human trafficking. Through Sportsfaith, Szalonek orchestrates workshops and training sessions for athletes and staff, and builds networks to identify and assist trafficking victims. Szalonek says "Sportsfaith is honored to work on this project to bring awareness to the sporting community."

Addressing the Challenges in France

While France, as a Tier 1 country in the US Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report, demonstrates a solid commitment to fighting human trafficking, Wijeyakumar and Szalonek's work is crucial in addressing specific challenges:

- Enhancing Victim Support and Resources**: Their focus on victim assistance aligns with the need for increased support and resources, as identified in the TIP report.

- Improving Identification and Referral Mechanisms**: Their collaborative efforts with various sectors aim to establish more effective victim identification and referral systems.

- Raising Awareness Among Vulnerable Groups**: With a particular focus on the Olympics, their work is instrumental in raising awareness among particularly vulnerable groups during such large-scale events.

The Road Ahead

The collaboration between Rahab’s Daughters, Sportsfaith, and French collaborators symbolizes a holistic approach to human trafficking. As the world turns its eyes to the 2024 Olympics in France, the efforts of Wijeyakumar and Szalonek will be crucial in ensuring the safety and dignity of all individuals, making the event a sporting triumph and a win for human rights.