Bill Gosling and Rahab’s Daughters Unite to Fight Human Trafficking

Rahab's Daughters and Bill Gosling Unite to fight Human Trafficking Rescue , Rehabilitate and Reintegrate survivors of Human Trafficking

Call centre employees globally unite to run a 24/7 operations center to fight human trafficking during Superbowl week in the USA

We believe that we make a difference in the world by connecting with others, and this special project shows just how our agents are able to do that while helping a very worthy cause.” — David Rae, CEO at Bill Gosling Outsourcing

MISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rahab’s Daughters announced a new partnership with Bill Gosling Outsourcing today. This partnership will assist Rahab’s Daughters in fighting Human Trafficking across the US and Canada Feb 3rd -15th thanks to the generosity of Bill Gosling Outsourcing clients who are sponsoring call center agents to work in the operations center, as well as the generosity of employees who are volunteering their time and talent.

“We are so blessed to have contact center experts helping us both in person at the Veriday offices and remotely, to take and make calls so we can reach more potential survivors as well as connect those in need to services to take the first steps to freedom,” says Sharmila Wijeyakumar, Survivor Advocate & Co-Founder at Rahab’s Daughters.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Bill Gosling team, who have gone above and beyond to provide their expertise to our mission,” says Dr. Denardo Ramos, Executive Director & Co-Founder at Rahab’s Daughters.

“ The partnership with Rahab’s Daughters is one I am personally proud of. "We believe that we make a difference in the world by connecting with others, and this special project shows just how our agents are able to do that while helping a very worthy cause,” says David Rae, CEO at Bill Gosling Outsourcing.

The benefits of the new partnership include:

- The ability to have enough trained expert agents to cover the call center 24/7 so we can serve more individuals who are in trouble and need care and support.

- The fantastic amount of call center knowledge the Bill Gosling Outsourcing team brings to the table will assist us in streamlining further.

- The power of spreading awareness of human trafficking to their agents and clients is an amazing feat in the fight against human trafficking. Awareness is critical to stopping modern-day slavery.

About Rahab’s Daughters: As a survivor-led organization, Rahab’s Daughters recognizes that human trafficking is the second fastest-growing crime in the world, which is why we consider all routes to combating it. Not only do we fight against it through face-to-face efforts, but we also work to combat it online by using technology to our advantage. We use and create software and various online platforms to help us stand against this horrific and heartbreaking industry. It truly takes a village to end this dark, dangerous, and ruthless industry. We hope you’ll join us in the fight against human trafficking.

About [Partner]: Bill Gosling Outsourcing (www.billgosling.com) has 67 years of experience supporting the contact center and customer service needs of our clients in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Operating from 9 global facilities in 6 countries - USA, UK, Canada, Costa Rica, Philippines, and Trinidad & Tobago - we have a Flock of 3,500+ Goslings and offer three core services (live agent support, technology solutions, and professional services). Bill Gosling primarily operates in the industries of fintech, banking/financial institutions, e-commerce, retail, automotive, and utilities, and we are positioned as a strategic partner for developing and implementing an all-encompassing customer contact solution strategy.