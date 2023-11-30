ancora Software, Inc. Receives U.S. Patent for Automated Document Assembly
ancora Software, Inc. secures its third U.S. patent, leveraging innovative machine learning techniques to automate document assembly.
Receiving our third U.S. patent underscores ancora's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of document processing technology.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ancora Software, Inc., a leader in intelligent process automation solutions, announces the award of its third U.S. patent number 11,829,706. This patent is a result of ancora's continuous strive for innovation in application of machine learning to automated document processing.
This patented method significantly streamlines the separation of multi-page, multi-document files into their constituent individual documents, including invoices, bills of lading, and purchase orders. It eliminates the reliance on traditional separator-based methods, reducing manual intervention and improving accuracy of document assembly.
This latest U.S. patent solidifies ancora Software, Inc.'s position as a leader in revolutionizing document processing methodologies.
CEO of ancora Software, Inc., Noel Flynn, emphasized the company's dedication to innovation: “Receiving our third U.S. patent underscores ancora's unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of document processing technology. Our automated document assembly method reflects our ongoing efforts to empower businesses with efficient, cutting-edge solutions.”
The patented technology incorporates the utilization of training data for automatically finding the boundaries of individual documents within multi-document files thus enhancing operational efficiency.
This milestone marks ancora Software, Inc.'s commitment to offering state-of-the-art solutions that streamline operations, reduce manual efforts, and elevate efficiency across industries.
About ancora Software
ancora Software, Inc. is an innovative provider of Intelligent Document Processing solutions, including Intelligent Document Classification and Advanced Data Capture. ancora Software's patented artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies help organizations eliminate costly manual steps in their business processes such as document classification, document analysis, manual data entry, and manual filing. Organizations using ancora achieve faster and less expensive business process automation and better controls over their mission-critical information. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, ancora Software maintains sales and support operations throughout North America and in the United Kingdom.
For more on ancora Software, Inc. visit http://www.ancorasoftware.com
