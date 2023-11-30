Submit Release
Maryland Department of Agriculture Announces Specialty Crop Survey for Grant Funding Priorities

Survey Deadline is January 16, 2024

ANNAPOLIS, MD (November 30, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture is conducting a survey of Maryland’s specialty crop industries, aiming to create updated 2024 funding priorities for the department’s Specialty Crop Block Grant. Previous funding priorities included food safety, market enhancement and pest management. 

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines specialty crops as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops. Visit the USDA website for a comprehensive list of eligible specialty crops. Funding for the grant comes from the USDA Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, which was authorized in the 2018 Farm Bill. Last year, the department received approximately $400,000 in funds for the development of specialty crop projects that will enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in Maryland.

Anyone who produces a specialty crop, works with the specialty crop industry, or is otherwise associated with a specialty crop industry should participate in the survey. 

The survey is now available via this link; the deadline to complete the survey is January 16, 2024.    

For more information on Specialty Crop Block Grant Survey, contact Manuel Pesqueria at manuel.pesqueria@maryland.gov

