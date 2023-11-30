Bauer Media Group launches new Corporate Brand  

Today, Bauer Media Group have launched a new corporate brand design. The new branding marks an important step in the transformation journey of the business and was developed by the branding agency MUTABOR. It aims to create a fresh new look while retaining key elements of the existing brand, paying homage to the long history of the company.

In recent years, Bauer has diversified its portfolio of businesses, growing from a German publishing house into an international media company. It holds leading positions in publishing and audio across Europe, and at the same time invests in other business areas such as newspapers and online comparison platforms. The new corporate brand reflects how the business has evolved over time and the ambition to further drive its transformation, with a clear focus on digitisation. Other elements of the transformation so far have included redefining the company’s purpose, mission, and values.

Yvonne Bauer CEO says: “We’re extremely proud to reveal our new branding which highlights our transformation journey so far, encouraging us to continue our efforts while celebrating our heritage of almost 150 years. We are driven to unleash the full potential of our business, our brands and our people. The new corporate brand will raise our corporate profile and improve our brand credibility with a shared sense of purpose and values.”

CCO and co-founder Heinrich Paravicini, MUTABOR says: “It has been a pleasure to be part of Bauer Media Group’s transformation process. Together we have created a future oriented design system that can be experienced at every touchpoint of the brand and reflects the next generation of Bauer Media; a creative powerhouse that celebrates diversity, inspires others and enriches everyday life on a whole new level.”

With its instantly recognisable logo, expressive colours, simple typography and people-centric imagery, the new brand provides a more contemporary look and feel for the business which will be celebrating its 150th anniversary in 2025. Over the next 12 months the branding will be rolled-out across all key business touchpoints beginning with websites, social media accounts and office spaces.

About Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group has become an enduringly successful media corporation by focusing on creating content that matters to millions of people across Europe. Our offering spans print and online publishing to radio broadcasting and audio entertainment, price comparison services for consumers, as well as digital marketing services. Family-owned in the 5th generation, Bauer Media focuses on the long-term, with a consumer-first mindset that guides us across our increasingly diverse portfolio. Our workforce of 15,000 shares a purpose, to deliver content and services that enrich people‘s everyday lives. www.bauermedia.com

