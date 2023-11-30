New ARGUS Active Heat Sinks Cool CPUs in 2U Chassis
The new ARGUS cooler, a heat sink with an integrated blower is specifically designed to fit popular Intel LGA2011 square and LGA2066 (Socket R) sockets.NORWOOD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS) has introduced the active ARGUS cooler, a heat sink with an integrated blower specifically designed to fit the popular Intel LGA2011 square and LGA2066 (Socket R) sockets. Argus coolers can also be used to cool standard GPUs, AI processors, and FPGAs.
Just 64 mm in height, Argus coolers fit inside dense 2U chassis configurations to cool hot PCB components. With a thermal transfer rate of 0.14°C/W, the new coolers provide nearly the same cooling performance as from liquid cooling, but with the benefits and safety of using air.
The patented design of the Argus cooler includes an innovative top cover and blower assembly to expel large volumes of heated air. The blower runs at 7,400 RPM, providing 71.7 CFM of airflow. The lower heat sink has a dense field of heat-absorbing copper fins on a nickel-plated base. Testing shows Argus heat sinks deliver 20% higher cooling performance over comparable active coolers.
Argus coolers fit a 121 x 121 mm overall footprint. Mounting holes are required at 80 x 80 mm. They are provided with standoff hardware, along with screws with captive springs. Each cooler ships with a supply of Chomerics T670 thermal grease for exceptional thermal transfer from component to heat sink.
The new ARGUS coolers are the latest addition to the ATS line of Ultra-Cool active (fan-assisted) and passive cooling solutions for high powered devices. For more information about the ARGUS coolers, visit https://www.qats.com/ATS-Ultra-Cool.aspx#ARGUS, or contact Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. at (1) 781-769-2800 or by email: ats-hq@qats.com.
# # #
About Advanced Thermal Solutions
Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with enabling cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the US, strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China. ATS’ unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at https://www.qats.com/ or email ats-hq@qats.com.
Norman Quesnel
Advanced Thermal Solutions
+1 781-269-6332
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other