West Tennessee Construction November 29-December 6, 2023

There will be possible DAYTIME lane closures at various locations in Region IV to repair pavement and/or retrace pavement markings and guardrail repair on an as needed basis. There will also be NIGHTTIME lane closures for guardrail repair at various locations throughout the 21 counties.

REGION IV (Fayette, Madison, and Shelby Counties): There will daytime shoulder work and intermittent nighttime lane closures for the installation of new cable barrier rail on I-40, I-55, I-269, SR-385, and SR-300. One lane will remain open at all times.



District 47 - West TN – Northern



BENTON COUNTY, SR-1: The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 1) from SR 391 (US 70 BR) to SR 391

(US 70 BR) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

CARROLL COUNTY, US 70A (SR 22BP): Beginning Monday, July 10: The resurfacing on US 70A



(SR 22BP) from SR 22 (Lexington Street) to SR 22 (Paris Street) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.

CARROLL COUNTY, SR-76 (US-79): The grading, drainage, construction of a concrete box bridge, noise wall and paving on US 79 (SR 76) from west of Cades-Atwood Road in Gibson County to east of SR 77 in Carroll County will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Monday, October 24, 2022, Barker Rd. will be permanently closed for the intersection of the new SR 76 construction, just north of Mt. Olive M.B. Church. Detour following Church St. will be provided until Jax Road is re-opened.

N. Jax Road is now a dead-end road. It is accessed from existing SR 76 and terminates prior to connection with new SR 76 construction.

S. Jax Road is open and is accessed by Oasis Rd. Oasis Road becomes S. Jax road after crossing the new SR 76.

CARROLL COUNTY, US 70A (SR 77); Beginning Monday, July 10: The resurfacing on US 70A (SR 77) from SR 22 to near SR 364 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



CARROLL, DYER, LAKE, and OBION COUNTIES: Wednesday, November 29 through Wednesday, December 6: There will be possible DAYTIME and NIGHTTIME mobile lane closures on various state routes. One lane will remain open at all times for relensing and replacement of snowplowable markers on various State Routes.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over the North Fork Forked Deer River will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project.

Restrictions: Beginning April 10, 2023, Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction with a 12’ lane restriction and a 5’ shoulder. Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54 : The resurfacing on SR 54 from near SR 218 to near Ruff Street, including bridge expansion joint repair will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from West of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.



Beginning Thursday, September 16, 2021: Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH in the NBL from LM 21.8 to LM 24.0 & LM 21.0 to LM 26.45 and 45 MPH in the SBL from LM 30.1 to LM 26.55 &

LM 26.0 to LM 24.45.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): The paving of I-69 Proposed from US 51 (SR 3) to 0.2 miles south of US 45W (SR 5).

Monday, November 27 and Tuesday, November 28, 2023: Walker-Tanner Road will be closed between Catron Road and US 51 to make repairs to the roadway.

WEAKLEY COUNTY, SR-43 : Miscellaneous safety improvements on SR 43 from near the Middle Fork Obion River Bridge to near White Clay Road.



NON TDOT WORK



OBION COUNTY, SR-431 Thursday, December 7, 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (Friday, December 8, as a backup date): There will be possible lane closures on SR 431 near Calvary Baptist Church to Highland Avenue for patching potholes. One westbound lane will be closed.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern



HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-125: The resurfacing on SR 125 from SR 57 to SR 18 may cause temporary lane closures. Motorists should watch for equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-1: The eastbound lane on SR 1 will be closed from LM 23.5 to LM 24.5 with a temporary traffic signal in place for bridge repairs. Additionally, temporary lane closures will occur on SR 1 from LM 19.0 to LM 24.5 for bridge repair work as required. One lane will remain open at all times.



MADISON COUNTY, I-40 : The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and noise walls, ITS and paving on I 40 from west of US 412 (SR 20, Hollywood Drive) to west of the US 45 Bypass (SR 186).



NIGHTLY, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80.0 for permanent signs and deck sealing/joints.

Sunday, December 3 through Tuesday, December 5, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and rolling roadblocks from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80 for permanent overhead signs.

Restrictions: Beginning July 20, 2022: Speed limit is reduced to 65 MPH on I-40 eastbound from MM 75.2 to MM 76.9 and 55 MPH from MM 76.9 to MM 79.9. Speed limit is reduced to 55 MPH I-40 westbound from MM 82.3 to MM 78.4.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, December 6 through Wednesday, December 13, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent lane closures and rolling roadblocks from east of MM 76.0 (Exit 76) to east of MM 80 for permanent overhead signs.

MADISON COUNTY US-70 (SR-1): The resurfacing on US 70 (SR 1) from near Mobile Street to Whitehall Street will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



MADISON COUNTY US-412 (SR-20): The resurfacing on US 412 (SR 20) (Parkway Ave.) from near I-40 to US 70 (SR 1), including bridge expansion joint repair and thin epoxy overlay will cause temporary lane closures in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the roadways.



District 49 - West TN–Southwest



FAYETTE COUNTY, US-64 near Feathers Chapel Drive (LM 14.30):

The construction of the Somerville Beltway from US 64 west of Somerville to SR 76 south of Somerville will cause the outside lane to be closed in the eastbound direction.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Curve-Nankipoo Rd.



The intersection improvement on US 51 (SR 3) at Curve Nankipoo Road will cause lane closures on US 51 in both directions. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) from Wilson Rd. to near Industrial/Viar Rd.:



The resurfacing and miscellaneous safety improvements on US 51 (SR 3) from Wilson Road to Industrial/Viar Road will cause temporary lane closures in both directions.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 Near LM 10.8: Wednesday

NIGHTLY, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be INTERMITTENT lane closures along I-40 eastbound and I-40 westbound near LM 10.8 for the installation of concrete barrier wall. At least two lanes will remain open at all times.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-240 at Exit 23 (Airways Blvd)

NIGHTLY, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures along Airways Blvd. near the intersection of Ketchum Rd. for storm drainage installation activities. Weather Permitting.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/3rd Street



LOOK AHEAD: Wednesday, December 6 through Wednesday, December 13, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: A bridge repair project will result in a NIGHTLY closure of the right lane on I-55 southbound at Exit 7 US-61 (SR 14, 3rd Street) and the entrance ramp from US-61 southbound to I-55 southbound.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-55/Crump: November 2022 through Fall 2023:



Restrictions: Thursday, September 29, 2022. There is an 11’ width restriction north and southbound on I 55. Necessary detours will be posted.

NEW TRAFFIC PATTERN WILL BE IMPLIMENTED (see bold items below for upcoming changes)



Beginning Tuesday, November 28, the below will describe the new traffic patterns.

I-55 SB outside lane will be closed from the west end of the I-55 Bridge through the project site and the SB inside lane will cross-over at the east end of the I-55 Bridge and share the current I-55 NB cloverleaf ramp with I-55 NB and utilize the inside lane of the future I-55 NB from the cloverleaf to the south end of the project. I-55 NB outside lane of cloverleaf ramp will be closed to allow for I-55 SB use and the outside lane will remain closed to the west end of the I-55 Bridge. Wisconsin Avenue will be opened. Crump Boulevard from Kentucky St. to Metal Museum Drive will be closed. Metal Museum Drive from Alston to I-55 NB will be closed. Riverside Drive SB will remain closed at Carolina. Riverside Drive NB will remain closed to Carolina. Channel 3 ramp to Riverside Drive SB will remain closed. Channel 3 ramp from Riverside Drive SB will remain closed.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-57 (Poplar Ave.) at the intersection of Brookfield Avenue (L.M. 7.93):



Until Sunday, June 30, 2024: The left lane will be closed along eastbound SR 57 (Poplar Avenue) between Cresthaven Road and Brookfield Road for Phase 2 construction. At least one eastbound lane will always remain open.

SHELBY COUNTY, I-40 from Sycamore View Road to near Canada Road : Wednesday,



Nightly, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be temporary lane closures on eastbound and westbound I-40 from Sycamore View to near Canada Road to perform crack sealing. At least one lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

TIPTON COUNTY, US-51 (SR-3) at the intersection of Kenwood Avenue:

There will be temporary inside and outside lane closures on north and southbound US 51 at Kenwood Avenue DAILY to allow for safety improvements. At least one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

NON-TDOT WORK

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-177 (Germantown Road) from Brierbrook to the Wolf River:

There will be long term lane closures going north and southbound SR 177 to perform widening and intersection improvements. Additional lane closures will be active on Wolf River Blvd. at the intersection with SR-177 (Germantown Rd.).

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/myTDOT for statewide travel or West Tennessee follow https://twitter.com/NicLawrenceTDOT .

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

