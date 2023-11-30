Francesca Fleming of Be Joy! to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we experience aches and pains, we generally turn to traditional medicine hoping doctors can cure us. What hospitals and physicians mainly treat us with are pills or antibiotics that relieve our pain, but doesn’t address the root cause of our issues so we are never truly healing. What if we work with a professional who can detect what is really going on in our bodies by tuning into our energy systems to identify root causes and how to actually address them. Someone who is able to clear up our energy systems and restores imbalances where we have a build- up of blocked or “stuck,” energy, the actual cause of many of our aches and ailments. What so many of us don’t realize is by keeping our body’s energy pathway open and flowing we can discover the key to our absolute best health and well-being.

Francesca, a highly sought after medical intuitive and energy healer, who energetically scans our body and reveals emotional, physical, and spiritual issues reading us down to our genes and up to our tissues so she can literally see what organs and bones are causing us problems. She does this by scanning our body, aura, and chakras revealing information from our very own soul about our body health. Not only that, Francesca also connects to our angels and divine forces to strengthen and bring balance to our body, heart, and spirit.

According to Francesca, many people live their lives without addressing the unprocessed or subconscious emotions that haven’t yet risen to their awareness creating physical and emotional stress. We all have the capability to do this healing work and that’s why receiving an energy session is invaluable to true health. Francesca often perceives the emotional traumas (often from past life issues) or emotional blockages from our childhood which may be reflected as a distortion or energy blockage in our aura.

With Francesca’s remarkable intuitive ability she tunes into our energy and body systems that that allows her to provide comprehensive details about our health issues and root causes, why the illness or blockage is occurring in the first place, and determine the best approach towards healing. Whether it’s about changing our diet and lifestyle, exercising more, taking supplements, getting more sleep it's all specifically tailored to us, because after all, there is no one size approach to healing.

Just as an MRI can see into our bodies, Francesca is a “psychic MRI.”

However, Francesca makes it very clear that she is not a substitute for a doctor rather it is a complement to our healing path. She harmonizes our energy while empowering us to more spiritual growth.

Moreover, Francesca can also connect to our fur babies and animals as well.

Everything she does is related to health or spiritual growth. The goal of Francesca’s work is helping us release the difficult emotions we carry can be released and we will find true joy and healthy function once again. Francesca will help us bring back the joy of living again as we journey to a remarkable path of recovery of pain-free living and it is all accessible to each and every one of us. tissues or bones that are troubled, and ‘hear' what can be done.

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno