Working visit to Dubai of the United Arab Emirates

TAJIKISTAN, November 30 - On November 30, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, left for a working visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

At Dushanbe International Airport, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan was seen off by the Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Speaker of the Majlisi namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and other officials.

During this visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Tajikistan on Foreign Relations, Ministers of Energy and Water Resources, Health and Social Protection of the Population, Agriculture, Industry and New Technologies, Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection, Director of the Agency for State Material Reserves and other officials.