Commencement of a working visit in the United Arab Emirates

TAJIKISTAN, November 30 - On November 30, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to participate in the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

The distinguished guest - Honorable Emomali Rahmon, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, was warmly welcomed by the officials of the United Arab Emirates at Al-Maktoum International Airport.

