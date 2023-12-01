UCB and Open Medical partner to support Fracture Liaison Services
New Joint Working project to optimise the number of fracture patients identified to Fracture Liaison Services (FLS) who are at risk of osteoporotic fractures.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCB and Open Medical today announce a new Joint Working project to optimise the number of fracture patients identified to Fracture Liaison Services (FLS). The project aims to automate data collection for Fracture Liaison Services (FLS) using Open Medical’s cloud-based Pathpoint® software and ultimately support the identification and assessment of people at risk of osteoporotic fracture.
There are 116 FLS in UK and they exist to systematically identify people aged 50 and older who have had a ‘fragility fracture’, with the aim of reducing their risk of further fractures. Currently, 27.6% of people who have fractured are identified to FLS and assessed for future fracture - this project aims to increase this number and improve outcomes for patients at risk of further fracture due to osteoporosis.
3.5 million people have osteoporosis in the UK and a fracture is often the first sign of their condition. One in two women and one in five men over 50 will break a bone due to poor bone health and one in five women who break a bone, break three or more bones before a diagnosis of osteoporosis. These fractures can be life-changing for people, commonly leading to loss of mobility and independence, social isolation, and depression. They are costly too – it is estimated that fragility fractures caused by osteoporosis cost the NHS £4.5 billion every year.
The UCB and Open Medical Joint Working project will enable Fracture Liaison Services to access the Pathpoint® patient management system to integrate with its existing or in implementation systems to
automate data collection for the UK-wide Fracture Liaison Service Database (FLSDB). Through improving the quality and amount of data in the FLSDB the project aims to optimise the identification and assessment for those at risk of fracture.
The project will support six FLS services within NHS Trusts, by funding a digital pathway tool that helps with finding, enabling standardised assessments and communicating with patients in an automated way. The benefits include more patients with fractures are identified for assessment of future bone health, more timely assessments, and regular checks to ensure any treatment recommendations are being followed. The wider benefit to the NHS is seen with workforce efficiencies, improved data collection for a national care standard audit and improved patient outcomes.
Claire Brading, Area Head UCB UK & Ireland, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with Open Medical on this important project. It is our ambition to develop meaningful partnerships that go above and beyond the usual transactional business model, to achieve better outcomes for patients and healthcare systems and we believe this collaboration has the potential to achieve this in osteoporosis.”
Michael Shenouda, Chief Commercial Officer at Open Medical added: “We have embarked on a unique venture by partnering with UCB to enhance data capture for the prevention of fragility fractures. Collectively we aim to improve the identification and assessment of those at risk of fracture, ultimately positively impacting their wellbeing.”
