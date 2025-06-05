Global Partners Unite to Advance Value-Based Healthcare Across the UK, UAE & Portugal

Open Medical (UK), SIGIL Enterprises (UAE), MTG Research (PT), and Vision for Value (PT) sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This international partnership brings together four complementary organisations with a shared vision oftransforming global healthcare systems. Together, they will pursue initiatives to support each other’s marketgrowth throughout Europe and the Middle East, generate clinical and operational evidence of innovativedigital health technologies, and raise the standard for value-based healthcare worldwide.The consortium will explore initiatives that leverage OM and SIGIL digital technologies solutions andprofessional services, together with MTG capabilities for regulatory-grade evidence generation and Visionfor Value expertise in implementation of large-scale value-based healthcare projects, ensuring operationalefficiency, improved patient outcomes, and cost-effectiveness of digital solutions.The MoU was signed by Dr Daniela Antunes, Strategy and Research Director of MTG Research , Dr AnnaCederlund, Managing Director of SIGIL Enterprises , Prof Filipe Costa Founder & CEO of Vision for Value andDr Michael Shenouda, Chief Commercial Officer of Open Medical.“This collaboration represents a significant step toward building a robust international network aroundinnovation in digital healthcare and pushing forward Open Medical’s expansion into Europe, particularly inPortugal," said Dr Michael Shenouda, Chief Commercial Officer at Open Medical.“The best way to grow internationally and sustainably is through strategic partnerships with leadingcompanies that have a strong home market footprint, a demonstrated track record, and complementaryexpertise; our partnership with Open Medical significantly strengthens and expands SIGIL’s and our partners'reach across the EMEA region.” Dr Anna Cederlund, Managing Director of SIGIL Enterprises commented.Dr Daniela Antunes, Strategy and Research Director of MTG Research, highlighted that “this collaboration willallow us to accelerate the generation of regulatory-grade real-world evidence, ensuring that innovative digitalhealth solutions are validated for their true clinical purpose."Prof Filipe Costa, Founder & CEO of Vision for Value, emphasized that “integrating digital innovation withvalue-based healthcare principles is key to sustainable healthcare transformation, and through thispartnership, we will ensure that digital solutions deliver improved patient outcomes, operational efficiency,and long-term system value on reduction to variability”.Prof Tiago Taveira-Gomes, Founder & CEO of SIGIL Enterprises added that “by combining our expertise indigital implementation with Open Medical’s clinically-led solutions, MTG’s evidence generation, and Visionfor Value’s strategic consultancy, we are creating a powerful ecosystem capable of accelerating the adoptionof impactful, patient-centred healthcare innovations across Europe and the Middle East.”About Open MedicalOpen Medical is a UK-based health technology company that delivers award-winning, cloud-based softwarefor clinical pathway management, powered by the Pathpointplatform, to improve care coordination,patient outcomes, and healthcare system efficiency. The company's mission is to achieve sustainablehealthcare through digital excellence and to date, over 200 healthcare sites across the UK, Europe, and theMiddle East use Pathpoint solutions every day to deliver efficient patient care.About SIGIL EnterprisesSIGIL Enterprises is a digital-health consulting company based in Dubai, UAE that develops foundationaldigital technologies and methods with application in digital health solutions. The company providesprofessional services for technical implementation of highly complex digital health projects for techcompanies, healthcare and government institutions.About MTG ResearchMTG Research is an award-winning Contract Research Organisation based in Porto, Portugal specialized inregulatory-grade real-world evidence generation through processing of electronic health records usingalgorithm-goes-to-data methods.About Vision for ValueVision for Value, is a consultancy firm based in Portugal dedicated to empowering healthcare organizationsin their transition to Value-Based Health Care (VBHC). Committed to improving patient outcomes whileoptimizing healthcare costs through a comprehensive approach that combines strategic planning, changemanagement, and innovative financial models. With a strong emphasis on aligning healthcare practices withthe core principles of VBHC, Vision for Value helps organizations navigate the complexities ofpatient-centred care and cost-effective delivery, through cultural transformations, ensuring that operationalstrategies align with the goals of VBHC. Through its innovative consultancy services, Vision for Value drivessustainable improvements in healthcare delivery, creating a balanced ecosystem where all stakeholders arealigned to achieve optimal healthcare outcomes.

