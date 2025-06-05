Global Partners Unite to Advance Value-Based Healthcare Across the UK, UAE & Portugal
Open Medical (UK), SIGIL Enterprises (UAE), MTG Research (PT), and Vision for Value (PT) sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This international partnership brings together four complementary organisations with a shared vision of
transforming global healthcare systems. Together, they will pursue initiatives to support each other’s market
growth throughout Europe and the Middle East, generate clinical and operational evidence of innovative
digital health technologies, and raise the standard for value-based healthcare worldwide.
The consortium will explore initiatives that leverage OM and SIGIL digital technologies solutions and
professional services, together with MTG capabilities for regulatory-grade evidence generation and Vision
for Value expertise in implementation of large-scale value-based healthcare projects, ensuring operational
efficiency, improved patient outcomes, and cost-effectiveness of digital solutions.
The MoU was signed by Dr Daniela Antunes, Strategy and Research Director of MTG Research, Dr Anna
Cederlund, Managing Director of SIGIL Enterprises, Prof Filipe Costa Founder & CEO of Vision for Value and
Dr Michael Shenouda, Chief Commercial Officer of Open Medical.
“This collaboration represents a significant step toward building a robust international network around
innovation in digital healthcare and pushing forward Open Medical’s expansion into Europe, particularly in
Portugal," said Dr Michael Shenouda, Chief Commercial Officer at Open Medical.
“The best way to grow internationally and sustainably is through strategic partnerships with leading
companies that have a strong home market footprint, a demonstrated track record, and complementary
expertise; our partnership with Open Medical significantly strengthens and expands SIGIL’s and our partners'
reach across the EMEA region.” Dr Anna Cederlund, Managing Director of SIGIL Enterprises commented.
Dr Daniela Antunes, Strategy and Research Director of MTG Research, highlighted that “this collaboration will
allow us to accelerate the generation of regulatory-grade real-world evidence, ensuring that innovative digital
health solutions are validated for their true clinical purpose."
Prof Filipe Costa, Founder & CEO of Vision for Value, emphasized that “integrating digital innovation with
value-based healthcare principles is key to sustainable healthcare transformation, and through this
partnership, we will ensure that digital solutions deliver improved patient outcomes, operational efficiency,
and long-term system value on reduction to variability”.
Prof Tiago Taveira-Gomes, Founder & CEO of SIGIL Enterprises added that “by combining our expertise in
digital implementation with Open Medical’s clinically-led solutions, MTG’s evidence generation, and Vision
for Value’s strategic consultancy, we are creating a powerful ecosystem capable of accelerating the adoption
of impactful, patient-centred healthcare innovations across Europe and the Middle East.”
About Open Medical
Open Medical is a UK-based health technology company that delivers award-winning, cloud-based software
for clinical pathway management, powered by the Pathpoint® platform, to improve care coordination,
patient outcomes, and healthcare system efficiency. The company's mission is to achieve sustainable
healthcare through digital excellence and to date, over 200 healthcare sites across the UK, Europe, and the
Middle East use Pathpoint solutions every day to deliver efficient patient care.
About SIGIL Enterprises
SIGIL Enterprises is a digital-health consulting company based in Dubai, UAE that develops foundational
digital technologies and methods with application in digital health solutions. The company provides
professional services for technical implementation of highly complex digital health projects for tech
companies, healthcare and government institutions.
About MTG Research
MTG Research is an award-winning Contract Research Organisation based in Porto, Portugal specialized in
regulatory-grade real-world evidence generation through processing of electronic health records using
algorithm-goes-to-data methods.
About Vision for Value
Vision for Value, is a consultancy firm based in Portugal dedicated to empowering healthcare organizations
in their transition to Value-Based Health Care (VBHC). Committed to improving patient outcomes while
optimizing healthcare costs through a comprehensive approach that combines strategic planning, change
management, and innovative financial models. With a strong emphasis on aligning healthcare practices with
the core principles of VBHC, Vision for Value helps organizations navigate the complexities of
patient-centred care and cost-effective delivery, through cultural transformations, ensuring that operational
strategies align with the goals of VBHC. Through its innovative consultancy services, Vision for Value drives
sustainable improvements in healthcare delivery, creating a balanced ecosystem where all stakeholders are
aligned to achieve optimal healthcare outcomes.
