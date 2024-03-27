Open Medical Europe and Tamer Healthcare Unite to Transform Healthcare in Saudi Arabia
Open Medical Europe has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with Tamer Healthcare in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This strategic alliance appoints Tamer Healthcare as the exclusive distributor of Open Medical's cutting-edge digital solutions across the entire territory of Saudi Arabia.
This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for healthcare in the region, epitomising a fusion of expertise and innovation. Under this agreement, Tamer Healthcare will leverage its extensive resources to promote, distribute, and deliver Open Medical's transformative solutions throughout Saudi Arabia. This partnership resonates with the nation's visionary agenda for 2030, accentuating societal advancement and the enhancement of healthcare services nationwide.
At the heart of this alliance lies a shared goal: to fortify health sustainability and elevate patient outcomes across the Kingdom. Through the utilisation of Open Medical's transformative digital solutions, Tamer Healthcare endeavours to revolutionise healthcare delivery, advancing towards the realisation of Saudi Arabia's ambitious goals for societal enhancement and healthcare progress.
This partnership reaffirms Open Medical's steadfast dedication to global expansion and ensuring universal access to advanced healthcare services for patients worldwide.
“We are enthusiastic about the opportunity to represent Open Medical's innovative products in Saudi Arabia," voiced Dr. Yasser Khattab, CEO at Tamer Healthcare. "This strategic partnership underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering innovative digital health solutions to our valued customers. It also signifies our commitment to contributing significantly to the progression and improvement of healthcare services in our region.”
"We are incredibly excited to join forces with Tamer Healthcare, a corporation that shares our commitment to health sustainability and the elevation of patient outcomes," comments Dr. Michael Shenouda, Chief Commercial Officer at Open Medical. "As our distributor in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, they bring their extensive resources and deep understanding of the regional market dynamics. With their support, we can ensure the widespread implementation of our transformative digital solutions, contributing to Vision 2030 and accelerating the progress of healthcare services across the Kingdom.”
About Open Medical
Open Medical is a team of clinician-led digital health experts behind the award-winning digital transformation solution Pathpoint, used across 170+ sites in the UK and Ireland.
At Open Medical, we join healthcare providers on their journey towards digital transformation. Our mission is to facilitate streamlined, future-proof patient pathways, foster collaboration among distributed teams, and bridge the gap between primary, secondary, and tertiary care settings.
About Tamer Healthcare
Headquartered in Jeddah, Tamer Group, owned by the third generation of the family and managed by a board of diverse external members, adheres to full corporate governance and stewardship. With over 4,000 employees, it stands as a prominent Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a century-long legacy in healthcare, consumer services, logistics, and e-commerce. Established in 1922 as the first pharmacy on the Arabian Peninsula, the company has since evolved into an integrated healthcare and wellness group serving Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, and North Africa. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of products and services contributing to personal health and wellbeing, Tamer Group's manufacturing and distribution services encompass pharmaceuticals, vaccines, medical devices, nutrition, infant care, digital platforms, e-commerce, and logistics capabilities.
Joe Morris
Open Medical
joe@openmedical.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn