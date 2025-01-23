Open Medical to Host Thought-Provoking Panel at Arab Health 2025 on Overcoming Challenges with AI Adoption in Healthcare

Open Medical Arab Health panel - Unlocking AI's Potential - Challenges with Adoption & Integration

Unlocking AI’s Potential - Challenges with Adoption & Integration. Location: ABHI UK Pavillion at Arab Health 2025. Date: Wednesday 29th 11:10am-12:10pm

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Open Medical , a leader in healthcare technology, is proud to announce its highly anticipated panel discussion, " Unlocking AI’s Potential: Challenges with Adoption & Integration ," at Arab Health 2025 This panel, moderated by Dr. Michael Shenouda, Chief Commercial and Medical Officer at Open Medical, and joined by local experts, will tackle one of the most pressing topics in healthcare today: AI.As the Middle East continues to emerge as a global leader in healthcare innovation, the region faces unique challenges and opportunities in scaling AI technologies. With fragmented IT systems, legacy infrastructure, and concerns over data privacy and clinician adoption, unlocking AI’s potential demands collaboration, foresight, and tailored solutions.The session will explore the practical limitations and risks associated with AI adoption while highlighting actionable strategies to overcome these challenges. It will also explore the ethical dimensions of AI, including data privacy, bias, and the role of human oversight, ensuring AI serves patients and clinicians equitably and effectively.Whether you're an AI enthusiast, a healthcare professional, or a policymaker, this discussion will provide valuable perspectives on how AI can reshape the future of healthcare in the Middle East and beyond.Event DetailsPanel Title: Unlocking AI’s Potential - Challenges with Adoption & IntegrationLocation: UK ABHI Pavillion, Arab Health 2025, Dubai World Trade Centre, UAEDate & Time: January 29th, 11:10 AM - 12:10 PMAbout Open MedicalOpen Medical, a UK-based healthcare software company, specialises in transforming clinical pathways for any specialty with their award-winning clinical pathway management solutions. With over 200 implementations globally, they demonstrate extensive global experience, with clients including NHS England, hospitals like King's College, Imperial College, and Guy’s and St Thomas’, Ireland’s Health Service Executive, and Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health.Visit Open Medical at Arab Health 2025, booth [tbd] to explore how they are driving healthcare forward through digital excellence.

