Red Piranha has launched Crystal Eye Single Vendor SASE with 14 New PoPs available globally
Red Piranha’s new cloud partnerships and investment in Security-First Single Vendor SASE allow for a lower TCO with disruptive pricing models.EAST PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Piranha, Australia’s leading developer and manufacturer of advanced cyber security solutions, announces the availability of 14 new Points of Presence (PoPs) globally. The announcement follows the recent launch of the Security First Single Vendor SASE and the release of Crystal Eye 5.0 in collaboration with Intel.
The new global POPs enable partners and customers to easily scale security with human-machine teaming, providing on-demand access to digital forensics and incident response technology. The locations' flexibility enables deploying Hybrid Cloud Protection on demand, ensuring zero-trust to protect workloads and staff with a trusted security partner. Deploy security-first SASE anywhere and instantly implement critical security controls in critical infrastructure.
Our new cloud partnerships and investment in Cloud-First Single Vendor SASE allow for a lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) with disruptive pricing models. This enables Managed Service Providers to expand security service offerings by offering Managed SASE to end customers.
About Red Piranha:
Red Piranha boasts multiple awards, is a proud member of Team Defence Australia, and is the first Oceanic member and the top contributor to the Cyber Threat Alliance, delivering world-leading cyber threat intelligence that's fully integrated and operationalised. We take pride in developing comprehensive holistic cybersecurity products & solutions including best-in-breed threat detection, investigation and incident response (TDIR), SOC-as-a-Service and more for complete protection against the threat of APTs and Ransomware.
Red Piranha is a single vendor platform offering security solutions such as: Security Advisory, Security Assessments, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing, Digital Forensics and Incident Response DFIR, and more. We’re also one of the few security organisations with ISO 27001 and CREST Certifications to demonstrate that our processes, tools, and systems adhere to a recognised framework.
