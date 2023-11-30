30 November 2023

50

The President of Turkmenistan received a Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Vice-Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China

On November 29, 2023, the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received a Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Vice-Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the 6th meeting of the Turkmen-Chinese intergovernmental cooperation committee.

The guest conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes to the head of state and Arkadag from the Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping and the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed return greetings and best wishes to the top leadership of the friendly country and emphasized the dynamic nature of interstate relations developing in various fields.

Continuing the meeting, an interested exchange of views took place on the agenda of the 6th meeting of the Intergovernmental Committee. As noted, in preparation for it, meetings of subcommittees were organized in such areas as trade and economic sphere, energy, transport and logistics, humanitarian and scientific-technical areas.

In this context, confidence was expressed that the results of today’s meeting will serve to bring friendly Turkmen-Chinese relations to new levels.

It was emphasized that the bilateral partnership, which is strategic and long-term in nature, is effectively developing at the highest state, government and ministerial levels. At the same time, inter-parliamentary and inter-party ties are intensifying. Also interregional cooperation received a new effective impetus.

The parties noted that in building up interstate cooperation, great importance is given to negotiations at the highest level, and currently an important task is the implementation of the agreements reached during the visits of the political leadership to Turkmenistan and the PRC.

It was noted that in recent years, Turkmen-Chinese cooperation in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres has acquired a qualitatively new content. For many years, China has been the largest foreign economic partner of Turkmenistan. Here, partnership in the energy sector can be cited as a clear example of mutually beneficial relations.

A special place in the interstate dialogue is given to humanitarian ties. Turkmenistan and China also interact constructively at the regional level and within the framework of international organizations, primarily the UN.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Vice-Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Ding Xuexiang expressed confidence in the further successful comprehensive development of interstate relations that meet the interests of common well-being.