Business Reporter: Responsible manufacturing

How chemistry is becoming a force for sustainabilityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People don’t often associate chemistry companies with sustainability, clean tech or decarbonisation. However, upon closer examination, the technologies propelling us towards a Net Zero economy are fundamentally rooted in chemistry. In fact, chemistry plays a pivotal role in advancing innovative green technologies in clean energy, electrification, Artificial Intelligence, and advanced electronics. In a video published on Business Reporter, Mark E. Newman, President and CEO, and Dr. Amber Wellman, Chief Sustainability Officer of Chemours explain how innovation in chemistry and material science is key to addressing global environmental and climate challenges.
The Chemours Discovery Hub, a state-of-the-art, sustainably designed research and development facility co-located on the University of Delaware’s Science, Technology and Advanced Research (STAR) Campus is where over 300 scientists in 130 labs work on breakthroughs that make industrial processes and technologies greener. Chemours’ labs have developed major innovations that can become important drivers of making industry more sustainable such as, two-phase immersion cooling to transform energy-guzzling data centres into more efficient operations; refining NafionTM membranes to boost the efficiency and lower the cost of clean hydrogen; improving polymers in anode and cathode technology to reduce the financial cost of electric vehicles and extend their charge density and range; and the development of new pigments that can reduce energy consumption in manufacturing plastics.
Chemours, a U.S.-based company, is also driving its progress towards several ambitious sustainability targets including a 60% absolute reduction of operations-related greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, which the company is currently half way to achieving. As well as ensuring 50% or more of company revenue is coming from product offerings that make a specific contribution to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
