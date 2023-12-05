Red Piranha and the University of New South Wales Collaborates for Australian Defence Industry
Red Piranha and the University of New South Wales Collaborates to fortify the cyber resilience of Australian military platforms & missions.AUSTRALIA, December 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Red Piranha, a forefront developer and manufacturer of advanced cybersecurity technology in Australia, is thrilled to announce a new collaboration with The University of New South Wales (UNSW); uplifting the work related to technology development for defence and the defence industry in the cyber domain.
With cybersecurity identified as a pivotal strategic priority for Defence, highlighted in the 2023 Defence Strategic Review and the AUKUS trilateral security pact, this collaboration becomes paramount. The development of new capabilities for defensive cyberspace operations is vital to fortifying the resilience of Australian military platforms and missions in contested environments.
This marks the initial step in what promises to be a long and fruitful journey between these two parties. Our collective goal is to expedite the translation of technologies into defence capabilities, thereby contributing significantly to the nation's security. Red Piranha eagerly anticipates collaboration with UNSW in the coming years, fostering a robust relationship in the transfer and development of new technologies to uphold national interests.
About Red Piranha:
Red Piranha is known for its award-winning technology and is a proud member of Team Defence Australia offering comprehensive holistic cybersecurity products & solutions including best-in-breed Threat Detection, Investigation and Incident Response (TDIR), SOC-as-a-Service and more for complete protection against the threat of APTs and Ransomware. In addition, we are the first Oceanic member and the top contributor to the Cyber Threat Alliance, delivering world-leading cyber threat intelligence that's fully integrated and operationalised.
