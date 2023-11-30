Man and Woman Arrested for Kidnapping, Robbing Victim

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce that a man and woman have been arrested for robbing and kidnapping a victim near the intersection of 10th Street and Constitution Avenue, Northwest.

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the female suspect agreed to give the victim a ride. The male suspect, who was also in the car, assaulted the victim and took his belongings while the female suspect drove around the District. The victim was eventually able to break free, escape the car, and run into the Sixth District Police Station. The male suspect, who had pursued the victim, was apprehended by officers outside the station. The female suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.

On Thursday, October 12, 2023, an adult male, of Laurel, Maryland, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping and Robbery.

On Wednesday, November 29, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Metropolitan Police Department’s Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 27-year-old Antionette Camille Gilmore, of Southeast. She was charged with Kidnapping and Robbery.

CCN: 23168449