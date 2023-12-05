UNIVERSAL WOMENS NETWORK™ ANNOUNCES BOBBI BROWN, (Beauty Industry Titan) and STEVEN D. PLOFKER AS KEYNOTE FOR AWARDS
Universal Womens Network™ presents the Women of Inspiration™ Awards featuring keynote Bobbi Brown, beauty industry titan, serial entrepreneur and her husband Steven D. Plofker. on April 4, 2024 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center (MTCC). Tickets on sale..
The Women of Inspiration™ Awards recognizes the achievements of women women who lead, inspire and motivate across North America.
“It is critical for women to be recognized for their achievements at all levels (of leadership), across all industries, for their contribution to the economy, and to society. Representation matters. To achieve equality, companies need to be visible champions and men part of the conversation. Together we are stronger.” says Kretschmer. “Bobbi is a powerhouse and embodies the definition of a Woman of Inspiration™. This is an unprecedented interview recognizing Bobbi's remarkable journey and Bobbi and Steven, together discussing women empowerment and allyship,” says, Kretschmer.
Hear firsthand as Bobbi shares her incredible journey as a serial entrepreneur who made her mark in the competitive billion-dollar beauty industry. As a pioneer who revolutionized the industry, Bobbi has transformed the way we think about makeup. She empowers women around the globe to confidently embrace their natural beauty and continues to pave the way for female entrepreneurs. As the founder of Jones Road Beauty, Bobbi continues to reinvent her brand and the beauty industry. She didn’t do it alone.
From the beginning of her decades-long career as a makeup artist, Steven has always championed Bobbi’s vision and has been her partner in every business they’ve started including Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, their boutique hotel in Montclair, NJ The George, and now Jones Road Beauty. He personifies the definition of a SupportHER™. Together they created a family, developed multiple businesses together as well, and carved their own paths. Bobbi and Steven will tell the story of their personal and professional partnership and share some of the secrets to their success.
“I am honored to be part of the Women of Inspiration™ Awards and to be among such accomplished women and men who believe in championing women both personally and professionally,” said Brown. “I’ve had great success in my career, but I could never have accomplished any of it without the support of my husband, Steven Plofker. He’s been the one who has made all of my dreams come true and I’m thrilled that he will be joining me on stage so we can share our story in hopes of inspiring the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs,” shares Brown.
Women of Inspiration™ Awards - Thursday, April 4, 2024 - Toronto, ON. - Tickets (Reserved Corporate or Group Tables) and Event Details.
Universal Womens Network™ Inc. is a women-owned company committed to inspiring change for equality. We unlock the ripple effect to advance women personally and professionally together with SupportHER™ champions and companies committed to the advancement of women.
The Women of Inspiration™ Awards recognizes the achievement of women who lead, inspire and motivate, together with men who SupportHER™. Who inspires you? Nominate or Apply.
