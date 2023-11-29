Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs, Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B3005230
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 11/29/23 at approximately 0027 Hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: East Dorset
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 38.2
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Kylie M. Plummer
AGE: 43
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkinsville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 near MM 38.2 in the Town of East Dorset, VT. Investigation revealed Kylie Plummer (43) from Perkinsville, VT, was operating a motor vehicle on Depot St in the Town of Manchester, VT. Plummer failed to maintain lanes and collided with the guardrails. Plummer continued on and came to a rest on US Route 7. Plummer sustained minor injuries and was cleared by Northshire Rescue Squad at the scene.
While Troopers interacted with Plummer, several signs of impairment were detected. Plummer was screened and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Drugs. Plummer was transported to the Bennington Police Department for processing. A Drug Recognition Expert from the Bennington Police Department assisted with the investigation. Troopers were also assisted by the Northshire Rescue Squad, Manchester Police Department, East Dorset Fire Department, and Paul's Towing.
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Not Available
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Bennington
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/22/24 0815 hours
