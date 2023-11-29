Shaftsbury Barracks / DUI Drugs, Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B3005230

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/29/23 at approximately 0027 Hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: East Dorset

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 38.2

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kylie M. Plummer

AGE: 43

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Perkinsville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash on US Route 7 near MM 38.2 in the Town of East Dorset, VT. Investigation revealed Kylie Plummer (43) from Perkinsville, VT, was operating a motor vehicle on Depot St in the Town of Manchester, VT. Plummer failed to maintain lanes and collided with the guardrails. Plummer continued on and came to a rest on US Route 7. Plummer sustained minor injuries and was cleared by Northshire Rescue Squad at the scene.

While Troopers interacted with Plummer, several signs of impairment were detected. Plummer was screened and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI Drugs. Plummer was transported to the Bennington Police Department for processing. A Drug Recognition Expert from the Bennington Police Department assisted with the investigation. Troopers were also assisted by the Northshire Rescue Squad, Manchester Police Department, East Dorset Fire Department, and Paul's Towing.

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not Available

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Bennington

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/22/24 0815 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.