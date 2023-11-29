Submit Release
Crash/Royalton Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  23B2005707                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky

STATION:  Royalton                              

CONTACT#:  802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 11/29/23 @ approx. 1000 hours

STREET:  Barron Hill Road

TOWN: Hartland

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rt. 12

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered/Ice.

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Gregory Daniels

AGE:    50

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Hartland, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus

VEHICLE MODEL: RX 350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total, Rollover

INJURIES: suspected minor injury

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hospital

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash which occurred on Barron Hill Road in the Town of Hartland. Troopers, local fire personnel and Rescue responded. Preliminary investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling downhill towards the intersection of Barron Hill & Route 12 when it applied the brakes due to a vehicle approaching it from the opposite direction.  Vehicle #1 started to slide due to ice development on the road and Operator #1 oversteered, causing a slight collision with an embankment which rolled vehicle #1 onto its roof.  Operator #1 was able to self-extricate and sustained minor injury.

 

 

