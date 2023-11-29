Crash/Royalton Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B2005707
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 11/29/23 @ approx. 1000 hours
STREET: Barron Hill Road
TOWN: Hartland
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Rt. 12
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow covered/Ice.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Gregory Daniels
AGE: 50
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Lexus
VEHICLE MODEL: RX 350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total, Rollover
INJURIES: suspected minor injury
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hospital
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash which occurred on Barron Hill Road in the Town of Hartland. Troopers, local fire personnel and Rescue responded. Preliminary investigation revealed that vehicle #1 was traveling downhill towards the intersection of Barron Hill & Route 12 when it applied the brakes due to a vehicle approaching it from the opposite direction. Vehicle #1 started to slide due to ice development on the road and Operator #1 oversteered, causing a slight collision with an embankment which rolled vehicle #1 onto its roof. Operator #1 was able to self-extricate and sustained minor injury.