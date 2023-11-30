Smart by Design: Bookminders Honored as a 2023 Smart 50 Awardee
Bookminders honored as a 2023 Smart 50 Awards awardee for its commitment to innovation, sustainability, and impactful imprint across the region.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bookminders was honored as a distinguished 2023 Smart 50 Awards awardee, standing alongside other notable winners at a special luncheon celebration on November 29, 2023. Smart Business’ Smart 50 Awards spotlight exceptional organizations in the Greater Pittsburgh area, acknowledging these entities for their commitment to innovation, sustainability in business continuity, and achieving a significant impact across the region. Among the esteemed honorees, Bookminders has earned recognition for its remarkable achievements in these pivotal areas.
Several members of the Bookminders leadership team and staff attended the luncheon, sharing their thoughts on earning this recognition. Chief Executive Officer Jessica Minkus identifies the high level of management teamwork and their commitment to expanding Bookminders' supportive, employee-centric culture as crucial success factors. "The team’s seamless collaboration plays a pivotal role in providing our employees with the necessary clarity and resources to succeed while enjoying optimal work-life integration. We have offered hybrid and remote options since the early '90s, well before remote-first became a mainstream concept. We continue to prioritize that culture, maintaining a flat organization with direct access to management. Our values and the critical, proprietary resources we’ve developed position our staff for success in a personalized, flexible work environment.”
Praising the management team’s remarkable cohesiveness, Director of Technology & Communications, Jennifer Whitmore, identifies it as a distinctive strength that allows Bookminders to make swift decisions and rapidly implement changes. She enthuses, "Our unified approach significantly expedites the change management process, ensuring that adaptations and innovations are seamlessly integrated into operations. This quick and efficient decision-making capability allows us to remain agile and responsive in a dynamic business environment."
Mary Susan Anderson, Director of Operations, highlights that Bookminders' agile, employee-centric model has led to a sustainable organization with exceptional retention rates. "Consistently seeking feedback from our employees on ways to enhance flexibility and work-life balance, we also prioritize training and development, reinforcing their high value to us and enabling us to expand our services to accommodate even the most complex clients," she proudly states.
This ability to support the most challenging clients has been especially impactful for the Pittsburgh nonprofit community. Business Development Manager Melanie Rutan explains, “Our nonprofits face stringent reporting requirements that demand a higher level of accounting understanding than is generally affordable in-house,” she says. “Bookminders becomes a crucial part of our clients' teams and a direct contributor to their success. Our clients' CPAs are grateful for the complete, reconciled books that make life easier for everyone. It’s truly a winning partnership all around!”
ABOUT:
Bookminders has provided timely, accurate and cost-effective bookkeeping for a variety of nonprofits and small businesses for over 30 years. Their unique, employee-centric approach affords work-life balance to a staff of degreed accountants while providing clients access to highly skilled professionals they otherwise couldn’t afford.
Drawing on a wealth of experience, Bookminders has developed templates and systems that are applicable in a wide variety of industries. Its for-profit clients are supported through a variety of services including time and expense billing, automated reconciliation of cash, merchant and point-of-sale, job costing, and expense allocations. Bookminders leverages special tracking features in QuickBooks to simultaneously track grants, programs, donations, restricted funds, and provide comprehensive Board reporting for non-profit clients. All are provided with a Year-End Package designed to streamline the work for the auditors and tax accountants.
